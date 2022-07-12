The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: West Division Recruiting

Recruiting is always a fickle game. Fans get excited when new players commit to their programs. Sometimes the higher level recruits meet expectations, and sometimes they fall under the “what might have been” category. Last week, we took a look at the Mountain Division. This week, we are going to take a look at the good, bad, and ugly recruiting classes of the West Division.

The Good

San Diego State

Brady Hoke has taken Aztec recruiting to the next level the last two recruiting cycles. He has proven he can find diamonds in the rough and beat out some PAC 12 programs for recruits. Running back Hassan Mahasin is an intriguing prospect. Mahasin was a highly touted recruit but a significant injury means he will likely redshirt. Jacob Kelly should see immediate playing time at wide receiver, but will he have a quarterback to throw him the ball?

Virginia Tech transfer Braxton Burmeister will likely start at quarterback for the Aztecs. He should be a significant upgrade over what the Aztecs have had the past few seasons. If San Diego State can develop a consistent passing game, watch out.

Fresno State

The Bulldogs lost a great recruiter in former head coach Kalen DeBoer, but they gained some stability with the return of Jeff Tedford. Tedford’s resume will help the Bulldogs improve recruiting in the trenches where they struggled last season. Tedford was able to put together a really solid recruiting class. Jalen Moss is a special talent at wide receiver with solid size and speed to go along with great hands. Jacob Holmes and Miles Bailey will provide some long term security to a defensive line that struggled this past season.

Tedford addressed concerns at linebacker positions with some impressive additions from the transfer portal. Velltray Jefferson (Utah) and Raymond Scott (USC) will look to become immediate contributors for the Bulldogs.

San Jose State

I am going on the record saying I love this recruiting class and what the Spartans did in the transfer portal. Brennan is changing the culture of this program. I’m not sure that the Spartans will be a perennial contender, but they are going to be a consistent bowl team. Dejon Roney and Jairus Steele have the potential to play immediately on the defensive line. I also think Tyler Voss is going to be a very good quarterback that will be ready to play in a year or two.

The Spartans nailed it in the transfer portal with the addition of Chevan Cordiero (Hawaii) and Elijah Cooks (Nevada). These two players will provide an immediate spark to an offense that took a step back in 2021.

The Bad

UNLV

UNLV had only 10 commitments after the previous two classes were some of the best in school history. Is the lure of the new stadium and Marcus Arroyo at head coach wearing off in Las Vegas? The players in this class are really intriguing, and quarterback Jayden Maiava might be the future at a position that has struggled with consistency the past few years. However, this class did not address some of the issues in the trenches that the Rebels have.

Tennessee transfer Harrison Bailey will look to fend off Maiava at quarterback. The Rebels also addressed the departure of Charles Williams with the addition of Louisville transfer running back Aidan Robbins.

The Ugly

Nevada

I think the Ken Wilson hire will ultimately pay off for Nevada, and he should prove to be a long term solution for the football program. But, he inherited a really tough situation in which the outgoing coach purged the roster and the recruiting class. Wide receiver Elijah Barclay should be a really good player at wide receiver; he has good size and speed.

Out of necessity, the Wolf Pack hit the transfer portal really hard, including a few additions that Ken Wilson brought with him from Oregon. Many of these transfers will se immediate playing time.

Hawaii

You can’t blame Timmy Chang for this class. The late hire and the tulmultuos situation of the football program essentially made this year of recruiting a throw away for this class. If any of the players in this recruiting class make an immediate impact, it will be huge for the program. I do like Malki Te’o at linebacker, and I think he has the potential to be an immediate contributor.

The Rainbow Warriors did add 12 players from the portal. I’m curious to see how Washington State quarterback transfer Cammon Cooper fits into the equation and if he can earn playing time. Cooper was a highly sought after recruit out of high school.

Which incoming players will make an impact for your team? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.