Mountaintop View 7-11-22. Realignment discussions, Craig Thompson, rumors, Aloha Stadium, Sandra Douglass

Will realignment trickle down to the G5? Chris Vannini dives into the question. Consolidation seems inevitable and any team will say yes to a P5 invite. He says Boise State is the top option due to their brand and San Diego State checks off the most boxes all around, although academics are an issue for both. SMU is projectable, while Fresno State is eager, and UNLV has the market, but none are the total package. Also, either the MWC or the AAC could look to add from struggling P5 conferences.

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson is no stranger to criticism, but he doesn’t shy away from making public comments on big topics like conference realignment. This radio interview is worth a listen. He acknowledges some MWC schools have been targeted (to some degree) by other conferences and knows it’s how this thing goes.

Matt Brown examines the rumor mill to help all of us out. He reminds us the pool of people actually in these conversations is extremely small. Trust those who have a good track record of breaking news. And keep in mind many may say they know if it helps recruiting or increases hype about a program.

New Aloha Stadium is a go.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed off on plans towards the $400M New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District



The completion of the new stadium is slated for 2025.



(via @KHONnews) pic.twitter.com/MtmVy1iaUl — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) July 8, 2022

Wolf Pack alumnus making history.

Congratulations to alumna, Sandra Douglass Morgan, for making history as president of the @Raiders.



She is the first Black woman president in the @nfl!#HomeIsNevada // #TrueBlue pic.twitter.com/4ZfJYp36hE — Nevada Wolf Pack (@NevadaWolfPack) July 8, 2022

