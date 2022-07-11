MWC Recruiting Roundup 7-11-22. The latest news, offers, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

We are now in the dead period and the ramp-up from the end of June has slowed way down. Offers were extremely low, but commitments were still prevalent, with 9 new recruits announcing their verbal pledge this week. No team truly stuck out, although Air Force, Colorado State, and others all had good weeks. This week, the Falcons will take another turn on the cover photo after gaining four new commits.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 4

Colorado State: 4

Nevada: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of July 1st, we are in a dead period. This lasts for most of the month, until July 25th.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 34

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

OL Ian Fisher (Air Force)

“I love the staff, their success, the facilities, the campus, the teammates that I will be playing with, and the career opportunities that are available to me after graduation.”

TE Cayden Dawson (Boise State)

“ First off I love the family atmosphere there. So many of the coaches have either coached together for years, or are even alumni from the university. Secondly, I feel I’m a perfect fit for the culture the program has, from the way they practice and go after it in the weight room, to them spending quality time together at the coach's houses and having a meal together. Lastly, they really took into account my belief in Christ. Other schools hadn’t done this, but after meeting with the team pastor and seeing I had someone who I could go to that could be a mentor for me was a big big thing for me.”

LB Drew Rodriguez (Colorado State)

“I went to CSU’s football camp in early June and then went for an official visit at the end of the month where I really had a chance to meet all the coaches. The vision that Coach Norvell has for CSU and the way they plan on utilizing me in their defense was one of the top reasons why I chose Colorado State. I have really built a relationship with Coach AP (Pilapil). He visited my school and talked to my coaches, came to a showcase here in Oregon, and had zoom calls with my parents. What I appreciated was the constant communication. I liked the way that they made me feel like I was part of the Ram family during my official visit. I really enjoyed the area and Fort Collins while I was there.”

RB Jayden Wilson (New Mexico)

“I chose New Mexico because it felt like everyone there believed in my ability and the family atmosphere there is amazing, I felt wanted at New Mexico and I believe in the coaches as they believe in me”

OL Quinn Grovesteeen (Wyoming)

“I chose Wyoming because all the coaches were really upfront about what you need to do. and just really genuine coaches.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

JUCO LB Jalen Smith was offered by Hawaii

2024 OL Terrell Kim was offered by SJSU

Visits:

Commits

DE Kaden Freeman committed to Air Force

RB Ryan Henning committed to Air Force

OL Ian Fisher committed to Air Force

RB Luke Gall committed to Air Force

TE Oliver Fisher committed to Boise State

LB Drew Rodriguez committed to Colorado State

LB Whitefield Powell committed to Colorado State

LB Jayden Wilson committed to New Mexico

OL Quinn Grovesteen committed to Wyoming

Decommits

