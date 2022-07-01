Mountaintop View 7-1-22

The calendar changes pages into a new month, but June ends with a bombshell report of another possible major eruption in football conference realignment! By the time you get this, probably a done deal. Other links/content in this big edition. Enjoy!

BREAKING: Major college football news whose ripple effects will be felt in the MW!

Twitter going nuts!! Here is how it went down.

Breaking: USC and UCLA are considering leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as early as 2024, a source confirmed to ESPN.



The news was first reported by San Jose Mercury News. https://t.co/Z3DXEqb5Em pic.twitter.com/Npm9pCuMLe — ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2022

USC & UCLA are expected to join Big Ten as early as 2024 season sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @wilnerhotline. “It’s not official yet but I’d put it at 90 percent,” industry source said. Both Pac-12 schools initially approached Big Ten about joining, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 30, 2022

The pending USC/UCLA move to the Big Ten could eventually lead to "two megaconferences — the Big Ten and SEC — with 20 or more members apiece" according to @NicoleAuerbach.



More HERE:https://t.co/0tfbp45mmg pic.twitter.com/dfF6ZsjXD3 — On3 (@On3sports) June 30, 2022

Sources: USC and UCLA have been notified that their application to join the Big Ten has been accepted. The schools will begin play in 2024. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 30, 2022

USC and UCLA both just made their official announcements they're joining the Big Ten in 2024. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 30, 2022

Chris Murray lists San Diego State as the “easy add”. Who ranks after that?

This marked the 5th time Fan received an honor from CoSIDA.

A MW coach is high on the list. Can you pick the right one?

The Rebels have not had a winning season since 2013. Will a QB transfer from Tennessee lead a resurgence to a better record than the 2-10 one last year?

3 MW teams listed transfer portal roster turnover list

Pre 4th of July update - G5 schools with the most scholarship player portal entries since 8/1



1. Buffalo: 26

2. UConn: 25

3. Arkansas St: 24

4. UCF: 23

5. Houston: 22

5. Nevada, North Texas, UNLV: 21

6. Colorado St, East Carolina: 20 @mfarrellsports — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) June 30, 2022

Aztecs announce player no longer on roster

Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer on SDSU's basketball team. Coach Brian Dutcher: "I feel awful for Chad, but there are ramifications when you don't meet your responsibilities."https://t.co/mxenucOwZQ — Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) June 29, 2022

On the Horizon:

Later Today: MWCConnection: How many 10 win teams 2022?

Later Today: Friday Night Lights Review S2E8