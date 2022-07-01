Mountaintop View 7-1-22

The calendar changes pages into a new month, but June ends with a bombshell report of another possible major eruption in football conference realignment! By the time you get this, probably a done deal. Other links/content in this big edition. Enjoy!
BREAKING: Major college football news whose ripple effects will be felt in the MW!
Twitter going nuts!! Here is how it went down.
Breaking: USC and UCLA are considering leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as early as 2024, a source confirmed to ESPN.— ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2022
The news was first reported by San Jose Mercury News. https://t.co/Z3DXEqb5Em pic.twitter.com/Npm9pCuMLe
USC & UCLA are expected to join Big Ten as early as 2024 season sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @wilnerhotline. “It’s not official yet but I’d put it at 90 percent,” industry source said. Both Pac-12 schools initially approached Big Ten about joining, source said— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 30, 2022
The pending USC/UCLA move to the Big Ten could eventually lead to "two megaconferences — the Big Ten and SEC — with 20 or more members apiece" according to @NicoleAuerbach.— On3 (@On3sports) June 30, 2022
More HERE:https://t.co/0tfbp45mmg pic.twitter.com/dfF6ZsjXD3
Sources: USC and UCLA have been notified that their application to join the Big Ten has been accepted. The schools will begin play in 2024.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 30, 2022
USC and UCLA both just made their official announcements they're joining the Big Ten in 2024.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 30, 2022
Which Mountain West schools would be the most attractive to the Pac-12?
Chris Murray lists San Diego State as the “easy add”. Who ranks after that?
Lawrence Fan Honored With CoSIDA Lifetime Achievement Award Posthumously
This marked the 5th time Fan received an honor from CoSIDA.
10 Best College Football Coaches ATS Coming Off A Bye Week
A MW coach is high on the list. Can you pick the right one?
UNLV Rebels Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
The Rebels have not had a winning season since 2013. Will a QB transfer from Tennessee lead a resurgence to a better record than the 2-10 one last year?
3 MW teams listed transfer portal roster turnover list
Pre 4th of July update - G5 schools with the most scholarship player portal entries since 8/1— FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) June 30, 2022
1. Buffalo: 26
2. UConn: 25
3. Arkansas St: 24
4. UCF: 23
5. Houston: 22
5. Nevada, North Texas, UNLV: 21
6. Colorado St, East Carolina: 20 @mfarrellsports
Aztecs announce player no longer on roster
Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer on SDSU's basketball team. Coach Brian Dutcher: "I feel awful for Chad, but there are ramifications when you don't meet your responsibilities."https://t.co/mxenucOwZQ— Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) June 29, 2022
On the Horizon:
Later Today: MWCConnection: How many 10 win teams 2022?
Later Today: Friday Night Lights Review S2E8
