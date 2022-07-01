 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 7-1-22

Another major college football realignment (?), Spartan Legend honored, Football News, Aztecs Hoops down a player

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: Mountain West Conference Tournament- Boise State vs UNLV

The calendar changes pages into a new month, but June ends with a bombshell report of another possible major eruption in football conference realignment! By the time you get this, probably a done deal. Other links/content in this big edition. Enjoy!

BREAKING: Major college football news whose ripple effects will be felt in the MW!

Twitter going nuts!! Here is how it went down.

Which Mountain West schools would be the most attractive to the Pac-12?

Chris Murray lists San Diego State as the “easy add”. Who ranks after that?

Lawrence Fan Honored With CoSIDA Lifetime Achievement Award Posthumously

This marked the 5th time Fan received an honor from CoSIDA.

10 Best College Football Coaches ATS Coming Off A Bye Week

A MW coach is high on the list. Can you pick the right one?

UNLV Rebels Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

The Rebels have not had a winning season since 2013. Will a QB transfer from Tennessee lead a resurgence to a better record than the 2-10 one last year?

3 MW teams listed transfer portal roster turnover list

Aztecs announce player no longer on roster

On the Horizon:

