Mountaintop View 6-9-22

Why Fresno State QB Jake Haener returned to the Bulldogs after considering his options in the transfer portal
Safe to say, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener figures to be the face of the Mountain West in 2022, and possibly even the Group of 5. Expectations are high for the Bulldogs this fall.
Nevada will request new basketball facility to be named after Eric and Linda Lannes
An update on Nevada’s new basketball facility. See?! Not everything in Reno is doom and gloom. The AD search continues as Nevada attempts to navigate the evolving college athletics landscape.
NIL continues to produce some interesting stories
A big name is behind a third-party NIL program for UNLV.https://t.co/hnQLaxDeTx— Mark Anderson (@markanderson65) June 9, 2022
Might we see this from Air Force athletics at some point?
June 7, 2022
It’s always awards season
Hittin' the ball on the field— Mountain West (@MountainWest) June 8, 2022
Hittin' the books off the field
Congratulations @andrea_howard00!#AtThePeak | #MWSB | #MakingHerMark | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/RI0VrHhgvR
Not ☝️, but ✌️ MW Golfers were named PING Honorable Mention All-Americans ⛳️#AtThePeak | #MWMGOLF | #BleedBlue | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/G1XWUOxBkH— Mountain West (@MountainWest) June 8, 2022
