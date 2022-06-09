 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 6-9-22

Jake Haener is back at Fresno, Andre Agassi helps UNLV, Nevada’s basketball facility update and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Fresno State v UCLA Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Why Fresno State QB Jake Haener returned to the Bulldogs after considering his options in the transfer portal

Safe to say, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener figures to be the face of the Mountain West in 2022, and possibly even the Group of 5. Expectations are high for the Bulldogs this fall.

Nevada will request new basketball facility to be named after Eric and Linda Lannes

An update on Nevada’s new basketball facility. See?! Not everything in Reno is doom and gloom. The AD search continues as Nevada attempts to navigate the evolving college athletics landscape.

NIL continues to produce some interesting stories

Might we see this from Air Force athletics at some point?

It’s always awards season

On The Horizon:

Today: Why I Write: Zach Ballard

Friday: MWCConnection Roundtable: What position group are you most worried about this season?

Friday: Friday Night Lights Review S2E5

