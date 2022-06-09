Why I Write: Zach Ballard

Editor’s note: Welcome to our series for this summer. Every Thursday from June through August, one of our writers will share a bit about the journey that brought them here. The goal is to provide a way for our readers to learn more about the people behind the keyboard as well as the steps they have taken in their careers so far.

What are some interesting notes about your personal life that you care to share?

Oh...where to begin. It really starts with faith and family for me. I have four children (three boys and one girl). They are getting to ages where they keep me busy. I would say nine months out of the year, I am spending five to six days a week at sporting events. I am most thankful for my loving wife who tolerates my love (borderline obsession) of college football. I have been a teacher for fourteen years. My passion is working with kids and hopefully, making a lasting impact on their lives.

In the rare instances that I have free time, I enjoy hunting and fishing. Last year, my oldest son and I took up turkey hunting, and that has been a blast. I also love to play basketball and softball when time allows. Basketball is my first love; I didn’t fall in love with football until I became a student at Boise State.

Why do you like writing?

I started to realize that I like writing about sports while I was getting my Master’s in Sports Administration. Interestingly enough, my love for writing started while writing an essay on steroid abuse in professional baseball. The thought of writing and some feedback from professors kind of got that ball rolling for me. Side note: I would really like to write sports books for kids someday.

Why do you follow college sports?

Growing up in Sacramento, there wasn’t much interest in college sports. I grew up going to professional sporting events. One of my favorite things to tell people is that I was lucky enough to watch Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James play in person. I was also unfortunate enough to watch the refs steal a finals appearance from the Kings.

But I digress. My love for college sports started in 2004 when I moved to Idaho to attend Boise State. The first game I watched was the 2004 Liberty Bowl and it got me hooked. I have been in the stands for the vast majority of home games since, and I have even been fortunate enough to travel to some games. I’m also a big fan of college basketball; March Madness is one of my favorite times of the year.

What led to writing for MWCConnection?

I knew Mike and Jeremy through Twitter, and I was doing a little writing on another site. They told me I would have an opportunity to be a regular contributor here and I accepted.

What do you like about writing for MWCConnection?

Mike has been awesome to work for. He is very understanding of my family situation, but he also knows he can trust me to get my work done. I have a lot of freedom to write about topics that interest me and it has helped me to become a more level-headed fan. If any of you are interested in writing, you should reach out to Mike.