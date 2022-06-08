Mountaintop View 6-8-22. MWC King, G5 mailbag, Nevada mailbag, Awards Finalist, All-American,

We are in June, the slowest month in all the off-season. But the content isn’t stopping on our site! Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Chris Murray did a post similar to our Peak Perspective from last week, and it’s worth looking at. SDSU had the most conference titles this season, with five total. AFA was right behind them with four. Murray acknowledges that there are a few different ways to measure success but championships are the goal.

Highlight some aspects of Chris Vannini’s weekly Group of 5 post. NIL and the transfer portal have changed things in general but specifically how they have changed things for G5 schools, positively and negatively. It discusses money and if a G5 school can spend their way into P5 status. How the MWC is still the #2 G5 conference (for now), how the future looks bright for Colorado State under Norvell, and the CIC trophy series.

It’s all about the mailbags this week. Murray thinks a .500 Nevada team would be a huge success in 2022. He thinks the Cox situation is interesting as Coach Wilson will want to set a standard but also was the clear front-runner in the spring and drew rave reviews. He discusses the fun home football schedule and how that could positively impact ticket sales this year and more.

