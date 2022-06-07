Mountaintop View 6-7-22

Tuesday morning is here and it comes with new links/content on the current sports happenings in and around the Mountain West. Enjoy!

Playing on their home field, Texas beats Air Force for the second time in the regional, ending the Falcons season one victory short of tying their school record.

Sports Illustrated lists their first mock draft now that the withdrawal deadline has passed. Where does David Roddy get picked and by which team? Any other MW players tabbed to hear their name called?

After a stellar six seasons at Stephen F. Austin, New Mexico brings Dickson as their sixth head coach in program history.

Mountain West players/coach on ballot for prestigious honor

College Football News weighs in on whom they consider the Pack’s best players going into the football season.

Other Nevada Football news...

Nate Cox, the Nevada football team's projected starting quarterback, has been arrested by UNR police on a DUI charge. He was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility at 4:32 a.m. this morning. https://t.co/Sui8cQls91 — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) June 5, 2022

On the horizon: