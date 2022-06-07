Mountaintop View 6-7-22

Tuesday morning is here and it comes with new links/content on the current sports happenings in and around the Mountain West. Enjoy!
Powerhouse Texas ends Falcons successful season
Playing on their home field, Texas beats Air Force for the second time in the regional, ending the Falcons season one victory short of tying their school record.
NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith to Magic, Thunder Select Paolo Banchero and More Buzz
Sports Illustrated lists their first mock draft now that the withdrawal deadline has passed. Where does David Roddy get picked and by which team? Any other MW players tabbed to hear their name called?
Nicole Dickson Named New Mexico Softball Head Coach
After a stellar six seasons at Stephen F. Austin, New Mexico brings Dickson as their sixth head coach in program history.
Mountain West players/coach on ballot for prestigious honor
Darryl Rogers (@FresnoStateFB 1955-56 & 1961-64, @SanJoseStateFB 1973-75) and Terance Mathis (@UNMLoboFB 1985-87, 1989) are also on the ballot#GoDogs | #SpartanUp | #GoLobos— Mountain West (@MountainWest) June 6, 2022
Nevada Wolf Pack Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022
College Football News weighs in on whom they consider the Pack’s best players going into the football season.
Other Nevada Football news...
Nate Cox, the Nevada football team's projected starting quarterback, has been arrested by UNR police on a DUI charge. He was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility at 4:32 a.m. this morning. https://t.co/Sui8cQls91— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) June 5, 2022
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Reviewing last year’s West Division predictions.
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective:
