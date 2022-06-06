Mountaintop View 6-6-22. Athlon team, scholarship, Fresno State program, Falcons baseball, All-Americans

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

Because pre-season teams are what we highlight in June. Boise State led the way with 15 selections among the four teams. SDSU, Utah State, and Air Force were all close behind and reached double-digit selections. There are a lot of familiar names on the lists and it’s interesting to see what players replaced the ones who had been entrenched on these lists for years (Khalil Shakir, Trey McBride, Logan Wilson).

Matt Brown is doing Matt Brown things, this time diving into the history of football scholarship limits. Until 1973, hard scholarship limits did not exist and some teams could and did stockpile talent. The changes really stemmed from rising costs and the prevention of stockpiling. It was common to have 40 or 50 players in a recruiting class and some were taken by teams simply so rival teams did not. However, many of these rules could be changed and lessened as the NCAA Transformation Committee continues to look at reshaping college football.

Coming off a ten-win season, returning the core of their team, and bringing back legendary coach Jeff Tedford to the helm has all the makings of a special season for the Bulldogs. About 75% of the players have played or were recruited by Tedford and the ones recruited by DeBoer are full of talent. The rest of the coaching staff is pretty new to this team, but they all have deep Fresno State ties, which was a focus. The road to success is difficult but if they reach it, it will mean they are one of the top Group of 5 teams in the country.

