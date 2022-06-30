 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 6-30-22

Scheduling changes, preseason magazines, returning production, and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Wyoming at Boise State Photo by Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first orders of business for new Nevada athletic director Stephanie Rempe

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray lays out what new Nevada athletic director Stephanie Rempe needs to achieve in the near term. Spoiler: she needs to adapt to the future. Don’t we all?

Boise State Announces Football Schedule Changes

Boise State announced a series of scheduling changes, the most notable being that the Broncos have added games to their future series with Memphis. The Broncos will travel to Memphis next fall in 2023, with the return game in Boise in 2026. I love it, with the Mountain West gaining ground on the AAC with UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati leaving for the Big 12, this contest is a real opportunity to give the MWC an edge in 2023.

San Diego State Football: 2022 Aztecs Season Preview and Prediction

For those that might have missed it: Athlon posted their preview of San Diego State for this upcoming fall. Spoiler: the Aztecs should be really good again, even with new faces abound.

Boise State Football: ‘Rodney Dangerfield’ picked to win

In other preseason magazine news: Lindy’s is apparently unconvinced about the current Boise State football regime, yet still picked them to win the division. Odd. Broncos have much to prove in 2022 after a mediocre debut season under Andy Avalos.

Change is coming, but maybe not this fall

Apparently yesterday was a big day for Boise State scheduling news

Even more scheduling news!

Updated returning production. Three MWC teams at the bottom

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

