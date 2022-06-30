Mountaintop View 6-30-22

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray lays out what new Nevada athletic director Stephanie Rempe needs to achieve in the near term. Spoiler: she needs to adapt to the future. Don’t we all?

Boise State announced a series of scheduling changes, the most notable being that the Broncos have added games to their future series with Memphis. The Broncos will travel to Memphis next fall in 2023, with the return game in Boise in 2026. I love it, with the Mountain West gaining ground on the AAC with UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati leaving for the Big 12, this contest is a real opportunity to give the MWC an edge in 2023.

For those that might have missed it: Athlon posted their preview of San Diego State for this upcoming fall. Spoiler: the Aztecs should be really good again, even with new faces abound.

In other preseason magazine news: Lindy’s is apparently unconvinced about the current Boise State football regime, yet still picked them to win the division. Odd. Broncos have much to prove in 2022 after a mediocre debut season under Andy Avalos.

Change is coming, but maybe not this fall

Transformation news from Vegas: Co-chairs Greg Sankey & Julie Cromer tell @SINow that concepts to abolish caps on countable coaches & scholarships won’t be finalized by August.



Membership feedback is being sought. Sankey says “don’t assume an outcome.”https://t.co/iXRtRu2wLD — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 29, 2022

Apparently yesterday was a big day for Boise State scheduling news

Boise State and Texas A&M are planning to play a neutral site basketball game in Fort Worth, sources confirm to @BNNBroncoNation.



Date is still in flux but it will likely be early December. Game is not official yet, but teams have agreed and are finalizing date and details. — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) June 29, 2022

Even more scheduling news!

Future Schedule Update



SJSU will add a home-and-home series with Washington State to its 2024 and 2031 non-conference football schedule‼️ The Cougars are heading to SJ for the first time since 1968❗️



| https://t.co/SM3fmD7ZDm#SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/RNFrhvCORD — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) June 29, 2022

Updated returning production. Three MWC teams at the bottom

UPDATED RETURNING PRODUCTION RANKINGS:



* BYU jumps to the top of the list

* Hawaii dives to the bottom

* Ohio State’s still top-25, which is almost unheard of for an elite team. pic.twitter.com/04SBo3Svlf — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) June 29, 2022

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

JUST IN: 5⭐️ OT Francis Mauigoa will announce his commitment July 4th LIVE on @CBSSportsHQ.



Where do y'all think he will go ⁉️



✍️ @GregBiggins https://t.co/niZU9kTWUL pic.twitter.com/XAcAU47yz1 — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 29, 2022

On the Horizon:

Today: Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #9

Friday: MWCConnection: How many 10 win teams 2022?

Friday: Friday Night Lights Review S2E8