Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #9

For the fourth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number nine.

Zach:

John Ojukwu

The sixth year senior is likely entrenched in the starting left tackle spot. But Ojukwu simply needs to be better this fall. With the return of Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez and the arrival of Washington State transfer Cade Beresford, it appears that the offensive line should see significant gains. But, we have been saying the same thing for years now and the offensive line needs to be in prove it mode. It all starts with Ojukwu. Ojukwu will be tasked with protecting four year starter Hank Bachmeier. Bachmeier has felt the impact of the struggling offensive line more than anyone on the roster. A big season from Ojukwu might get him on the NFL radar.

Aiden:

Ezekiel Noa

While the linebacker group returns experience this year, Noa needs to be a difference-maker as he enters his sixth year with the Broncos. The secondary will be as good as last year and the defensive line has been improved with veterans coming in via the transfer portal. If Noa and the linebackers can prevent opposing offenses from extending drives via the ground game, this will be one of the best defenses in years. Noa came up with three sacks last year and will look to infiltrate the backfield as much as possible in 2022. As a bonus, his leadership should rub off on highly-touted commit Dishawn Misa.

Who do you have at number nine? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.