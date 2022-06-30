Why I Write: Willie Brazil

Editor’s note: Welcome to our series for this summer. Every Thursday from June through August, one of our writers will share a bit about the journey that brought them here. The goal is to provide a way for our readers to learn more about the people behind the keyboard as well as the steps they have taken in their careers so far.

What are some interesting notes about your personal life that you care to share?

My name is Willie Brazil. I am 23 years old and I am a recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, graduating with a major in journalism and a minor in ethnic studies. I am from Pacifica, Ca - a small beach town about fifteen minutes south of San Francisco. My interests have always seemingly lied in the world of sports. I have marveled at the sports world since I was little, immersing myself in them every chance I was given since I could grasp the concept of each game. I played plenty of them growing up, including basketball, baseball, football, and soccer. The one I always have enjoyed the most is baseball, watching and playing. I think it’s the strategic elements of the game and the difficulty of both the mental and physical aspects of it that make me enjoy it the most. In high school, I played basketball for two years and football/baseball for all four years. In football I was a wide receiver, in basketball, I typically played the three or the four, and in baseball, I played almost everywhere but catcher and first base, pitching occasionally but mostly playing second base and the outfield. I continued with baseball for two years playing centerfield in junior college before I eventually decided to hang up my cleats and bring an end to my playing career in pursuit of a college degree.

Fun Sports Facts about me:

- I am a huge SF Giants, Cubs, Warriors, Bears, Sharks fan.

- I threw a no-hitter in little league

- I received an honorable mention and a Newcomer of the Year award in my Junior year for Varsity baseball

- I played baseball with/against Fresno State baseball alum Vinny Bologna and Nikoh Mitchell

- I played football on the same high school team as former Washington State QB Anthony Gordon.

Why do you like writing?

I enjoy writing for a few reasons. One, it has been one of my biggest strengths ever since I was in elementary school. Writing has always felt like second nature to me, being able to tell stories and put words on paper. I also enjoy the idea of sharing my thoughts with people. I think writing is my favorite way of doing that. I believe that sometimes you can really get to know a person through their writing and that’s something that is very unique about it. It is also a helpful way to organize my thoughts and exercise my creativity.

Why do you follow college sports?

College sports, to me, are peak entertainment when it comes to watching and playing the game. They’re always new, meaning fans get a large influx of new players to root and cheer for to be great. Your favorite team can also be good one year, and completely right the ship the next year, depending on how well a certain team recruited or how well players bounce back. College sports are also oftentimes the purest form of the game itself. Not only are plenty of guys at the college level really gifted, but their work ethic is unwavering because they all share the common goal of making it to the next level. The passion in college sports is also uniquely incredible. Teams are represented closely across every state in the United States, which makes fandom run wild everywhere you go.

What led to writing for MWCConnection?

Last year, at the beginning of my senior year at UNR, I reached out to Mike about my interest in contributing to MWCConnection in order to fulfill an internship requirement for my school. It felt like the perfect opportunity because of my love of sports and the Mountain West. One thing led to another, and I was eventually brought on to cover Wyoming.

What you like about writing for MWCConnection?

MWCConnection offers a great opportunity for me to do what I love, which is write, read, and research about sports. I also feel that MWCConnection is a unique outlet because of their willingness to allow me to be creative and have a lot of freedom with my posts. The team here is very supportive, engaging, and is excited about what they do. What more can you really ask for?