Mountaintop View 6-3-22

The calendar has turned to another month. We take the time to take a look back at a couple of spring sports stalwarts while looking ahead to upcoming football and basketball seasons. Enjoy!
MAC BARBARA NAMED A NFCA THIRD-TEAM ALL-AMERICAN
Barbara becomes the fifth Aztec in history to earn NFCA All-American honors.
Oon Named Recipient of the 2022 Inkster Award Presented by Workday
The award goes to the highest-ranked women’s Division I collegiate golfer in her final year of eligibility.
Orlando Magic 2022 NBA Draft Preview: David Roddy developed his own way
Read the pre-draft info as to why David Roddy checks a lot of boxes for the Magic. Enough for them to draft him?
UNLV’s 2nd-leading scorer staying in NBA draft, won’t return
Lost a little in the David Roddy news, Donovan Williams decides to stay in draft and not return to UNLV.
ROTHSTEIN 45: 22-23 PRESEASON EDITION
Wyoming and San Diego State look to be the top dogs going into the ‘22-23 season now that NBA declarations are over. Does CBB insider Jon Rothstein think they bring back enough to make his early Top 45?
Comprehensive List of Every 2022 College Basketball Foreign Tour
Two Mountain West Basketball teams making sure their passports are up-to-date.
Roster for 2022 taking shape
Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford announces the addition of two new players to the Bulldog football team.
Patrick Kinahan: Aggies’ Anderson continues to lead through trying circumstances
As Utah State preps to defend their MW Football Conference Championship, Patrick Kinahan of KSL.com shares how Head Coach Blake Anderson tries to lead his team while dealing with personal tragedies.
On the Horizon:
