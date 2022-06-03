Mountaintop View 6-3-22

The calendar has turned to another month. We take the time to take a look back at a couple of spring sports stalwarts while looking ahead to upcoming football and basketball seasons. Enjoy!

Barbara becomes the fifth Aztec in history to earn NFCA All-American honors.

The award goes to the highest-ranked women’s Division I collegiate golfer in her final year of eligibility.

Read the pre-draft info as to why David Roddy checks a lot of boxes for the Magic. Enough for them to draft him?

Lost a little in the David Roddy news, Donovan Williams decides to stay in draft and not return to UNLV.

Wyoming and San Diego State look to be the top dogs going into the ‘22-23 season now that NBA declarations are over. Does CBB insider Jon Rothstein think they bring back enough to make his early Top 45?

Two Mountain West Basketball teams making sure their passports are up-to-date.

Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford announces the addition of two new players to the Bulldog football team.

As Utah State preps to defend their MW Football Conference Championship, Patrick Kinahan of KSL.com shares how Head Coach Blake Anderson tries to lead his team while dealing with personal tragedies.

