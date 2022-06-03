MWCConnection Roundtable: What position group are you most confident in this upcoming season?

It is Friday once again and another roundtable is here. Although we are in a time between spring practices and fall camp, the 2022 football season is still being discussed. This week’s question is: what position group on your team are you most confident about for the upcoming season?

Zach: For Boise State, their biggest strength is in the secondary. If we are getting really specific, I will go with safety. Tyreque Jones and JL Skinner should both be playing on Sundays next year and they have talented backups who played important snaps last season in Seyi Oladipo and Alex Teubner. Honorable mention goes to the defensive line, which should be two deep at each position.

NittanyFalcon: What else would it be for the Falcons but the offensive line? The Falcons use a lot of rotation in the line to keep everyone fresh, so there are a lot of diesels that have a good amount of playing time. The Falcons have been recruiting very well at the position, so don’t be surprised to see a couple more added to the rotation this year. Only one senior has departed to graduation. 300+ yards rushing are baked in again. For honorable mention, I’ll go with the linebackers, and they’re not far behind the O line. Mock, Blackmon, and Richter in the interior, and Sanford and Goff on the outside.

Lute: For Colorado State, it’s probably the receiver group. I cannot underestimate how frustrating it was watching Steve Addazio’s offense last year. Passing the ball to anyone but the tight end was apparently too new school for the worst coach CSU has ever had. Fortunately with Jay Norvell, all of that will change. CSU has a great talent in speedster Dante Wright, who has been massively underutilized so far in his college career. E.J. Scott and Ty McCullough are also talented receivers coming back for their senior year. But the reason this position group has the potential to be special is because of newcomers Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall, who combined for over 1300 yards at Nevada last year. Oh yeah, and incoming freshman Mekhi Fox is sure to make an immediate impact for the Rams. Fox, originally committed to UCLA, is the 2nd highest-rated recruit CSU has EVER landed.

Mike: I’m looking at San Diego State this week and I am going to go with the defensive backs. The Aztecs have shown time and time again that they can reload in the secondary and this upcoming year should be no different. It will be a nice blend of experience and rising talent among the unit. Patrick McMorris and Cedarious Barfield will be seniors and have the game experience and knowledge in the system to be successful. They will be complemented by two sophomores, CJ Baskerville and Noah Avinger. Both got their feet wet as true freshmen last year and played enough (which means they played well enough) to burn their redshirts. It would be expected they can both take similar jumps that Tariq Thompson did early in his career.