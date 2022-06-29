Mountaintop View 6-29-22. Falcons, top Pack athletes, Spartan retires, new governors, new champs.

We are in June, the slowest month in all the off-season. But the content isn’t stopping on our site! Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Chris Vannini’s annual summer series continues and focuses on the Falcons. They are coming off a big season and are expected to be just as good or better again. Coach Calhoun is tempering expectations but they return their top two rushers and a stout defense full of depth. The Falcons will have 29 seniors and many of them have tons of experience. The only concern could be the health of some key players, including QB Daniels and fullback Brad Roberts. There is a lot to be excited about and the post has many interesting statistics to dive into.

Chris Murray has a nice off-season future, ranking the best 16 Nevada athletes, regardless of sport. It features players from 10 different sports, featuring 9 women and 7 men. Wolf Pack fans likely know most or all of the names listed. However, us observers will recognize Grant Sherfield, Cole Turner, Romeo Doubs, and Carson Strong. Spoiler: none of them captured the top spot.

It’s never fun when injuries keep a college player from reaching their full potential. And this is the case with Jesse Chamberlain from San Jose State who announced his retirement Monday evening. He battles injuries during most of his time, but when he was healthy, he was able to be a big contributor or even start along the offensive line, including being part of the starting o-line in 2020 when they won the MWC championship.

The NCAA has announced its new Board of Governors, the highest level of governance.



It’s a smaller group as determined by the new NCAA constitution adopted in January. This group will choose the next NCAA president. pic.twitter.com/WjwS0mFxZS — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) June 22, 2022

