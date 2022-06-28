Mountaintop View 6-28-22

We steam towards the 4th of July weekend with a fresh batch of links/content. Stay out of the heat and click the links! Enjoy!

All eyes will be on the Aggies as they try to prevent the championship hangover suffered by the San Jose State Spartans in 2021. Replacing WRs and LBs will be top priorities as the Aggies will not be able to surprise anyone this year and will have a large target on their backs.

Cowboy QB legend states the big reason why he came back for his senior year at Wyoming.

Price goes into detail about his life after UW and how he made his way to coaching on the Blue Turf.

The Bulldogs get a grad transfer in the portal for the upcoming 2022 season.

Aggie UDFA turning heads in pros

Deven Thompkins was in the ESPN article for “surprise offseason standouts”



Not surprising to Aggie fans.https://t.co/1t5EVw16N0 pic.twitter.com/Tyb8NKXjoJ — Nathan Dunn (@NateDunnUSU) June 27, 2022

Spartan Basketball rumored to be playing in Bahamas Tourney

Source: BAHA MAR HOOPS NASSAU CHAMPIONSHIP (Nassau, Bahamas) will take place on Nov. 25-27.



Field is Long Beach State, Missouri State, Vermont, San Jose, Oakland, UNCW, Ball State, North Texas — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 27, 2022

Summer Track doings.....

Air Force freshman takes top honors in the 3000 meter Steeplechase and will now proceed to compete in the IAAF U20 World Championships.

Schoffield breaks her own record

: . ...

. . .



Kristie Schoffield continues to make history, taking eighth in the 800m final at her first USATF Championships and lowering the Boise State record ‼️



: @ethanjiangphoto #BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/stmmQcD1o7 — Boise State XC | T&F (@BroncoSportXCTF) June 26, 2022

On the horizon: