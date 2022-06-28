Mountaintop View 6-28-22

We steam towards the 4th of July weekend with a fresh batch of links/content. Stay out of the heat and click the links! Enjoy!
Utah State Football: 2022 Aggies Season Preview and Prediction
All eyes will be on the Aggies as they try to prevent the championship hangover suffered by the San Jose State Spartans in 2021. Replacing WRs and LBs will be top priorities as the Aggies will not be able to surprise anyone this year and will have a large target on their backs.
Josh Allen Didn’t Declare For NFL Draft Early Because He Owed Coach Bohl Respect
Cowboy QB legend states the big reason why he came back for his senior year at Wyoming.
The same mindset that brought QB Keith Price to UW is fueling a coaching career at Boise State
Price goes into detail about his life after UW and how he made his way to coaching on the Blue Turf.
Stanford Transfer OLB Andres Fox commits to Fresno State
The Bulldogs get a grad transfer in the portal for the upcoming 2022 season.
Aggie UDFA turning heads in pros
Deven Thompkins was in the ESPN article for “surprise offseason standouts”— Nathan Dunn (@NateDunnUSU) June 27, 2022
Not surprising to Aggie fans.https://t.co/1t5EVw16N0 pic.twitter.com/Tyb8NKXjoJ
Spartan Basketball rumored to be playing in Bahamas Tourney
Source: BAHA MAR HOOPS NASSAU CHAMPIONSHIP (Nassau, Bahamas) will take place on Nov. 25-27.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 27, 2022
Field is Long Beach State, Missouri State, Vermont, San Jose, Oakland, UNCW, Ball State, North Texas
Summer Track doings.....
Bryce Lentz Takes Gold at U20 Championships
Air Force freshman takes top honors in the 3000 meter Steeplechase and will now proceed to compete in the IAAF U20 World Championships.
Schoffield breaks her own record
: . ...— Boise State XC | T&F (@BroncoSportXCTF) June 26, 2022
. . .
Kristie Schoffield continues to make history, taking eighth in the 800m final at her first USATF Championships and lowering the Boise State record ‼️
: @ethanjiangphoto #BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/stmmQcD1o7
On the horizon:
