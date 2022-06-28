The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Surprise Stories

As we get one week closer, the excitement of the upcoming college football season is heating up. Preseason publications are releasing their predictions for the upcoming season, and the last group of incoming players should arrive on campus in the next week. There have been some major surprises over the past few seasons with San Jose State winning the conference in 2020 and Utah State coming away with the crowd in 2021. Let’s take a look at some good, bad, and ugly surprise predictions for the 2022 season.

The Good

San Jose State Is Back in the Hunt

I really like what the Spartans did on the offensive side of the ball with the additions of Chevan Cordeiro and Elijah Cooks. This team has the potential to have one of the best passing attacks in the conference. I think they will be in the hunt for a division title late into the season. This team will somehow find a way to knock off San Diego State or Fresno State, but they are going to fall just short of playing for the conference championship.

George Holani Puts up Elite Numbers

Holani has struggled to stay healthy during his time in Boise, but he has proven that he has the ability to change the complexion of the Boise State offense when he is 100%. Holani is going to stay healthy this year, and he is going to put up offensive player of the year numbers (but he won’t get the award). Holani could approach 2,000 total yards if the coaches get him involved in the passing game like they should.

Old Foes Face Off for the Championship

Fans of other teams will hate it, but the story sells itself. Boise State vs. Fresno State for the Mountain West Championship. These two programs have developed quite a history over the past few decades and that history is going to continue this season. Both squads will enter the last week of the regular season tied for the lead in their respective divisions. Both will win, and the Broncos will travel to Fresno to take on the Bulldogs for the conference championship.

The Bad

UNLV Falls Short

It is time for Marcus Arroyo to prove it. The squad is now filled with players he has recruited, and there is some talent on this roster. Bowl eliigibility is not out of the question and a strong season could change the trajectory of Rebel football. But it isn’t going to happen. UNLV is going to finish with four wins, and Marcus Arroyo might very well be looking for a new job.

Quarterback Play Is Lackluster

Outside of Jake Haener, the Mountain West will have average quarterback play at best. We will see some special performances from Air Force’s Haaziq Daniels, Utah State’s Logan Bonner, and Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier. However, those teams will deal with inconsistent quarterback play that may cause them to lose a game or two over the course of the season.

The Ugly

Craig Bohl Coaches His Last Season in Laramie

It is hard to imagine a scenario where Craig Bohl could or should be on the hotseat in Laramie. But the transfer portal and the challenges of recruiting and keeping players in Wyoming will start to take a toll on Bohl. After falling short of a bowl game, Bohl decides to step down as head football coach, and the university will be searching for a new head coach.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” What are some potential surprises you could see happening this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.