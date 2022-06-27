Mountaintop View 6-27-22. G5 Kings, Johnson’s academics, elite Rams, new video board, Nevada coach leaving.

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

Chris Vannini divides all of the Group of 5 teams into four different categories in this edition of his G5 Mailbag. Boise State is named one of the four Kings and the other three are moving to the P5 after this year. Air Force, Fresno State, and SDSU are named Barons for their consistent success despite never having achieved the same level of heights. Then the Knights are Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah State, and Wyoming and their hallmark is sporadic success. Last are the Peasants, who have found little to no success. New Mexico, SJSU, and UNLV fall into that category.

SDSU men’s basketball player Keshad Johnson is as motivated in the classroom as he is on the court. After receiving 3 As and an A- this past semester, he asked the teacher if he could do an extra assignment to reach an A and a 4.0 GPA. Unfortunately, he will have to settle for a 3.92. He wants to earn a Malik Award during his career, given to student-athletes who achieve a 4.0 during a semester. He didn’t always take school seriously when he was younger, but learned his style of learning while in college and he hasn’t looked back.

Rams do something this year that no other G5 team did.





We are the program outside of the Power 5 with an NBA & NFL Draft pick in the first two rounds. @CSUFootball @CSUMBasketball pic.twitter.com/rPUrmDVIgj — Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) June 25, 2022

Boise State has another new video board coming.

Can’t stop. Won’t stop.



Thanks to a generous $1.8 million commitment from Agri Beef, the north end zone video board will be upgraded to a NEW high definition screen with a roughly 25% increase in viewing area for the 2022 season.



: https://t.co/YgcmKP58ZO pic.twitter.com/I2QwAPctU4 — Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) June 24, 2022

Nevada’s Baseball coach has left the program.

JUST IN: Nevada baseball head coach TJ Bruce is headed to TCU as the next associate head coach — Kirsten Moran (@kirstenlizmoran) June 24, 2022

