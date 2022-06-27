MWC Recruiting Roundup 6-27-22. This week’s offers, visits, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It may be the Quiet Period but there is nothing quiet about this week. Offers, visits, and commitments all occurred at a high rate. As far as commitments, it was a HUGE weekend for Mountain West teams. There were an estimated 25 verbal commits from MWC schools, which is the biggest of the 2023 cycle and perhaps the biggest in all of the years we have been covering recruiting. A number of teams deserve to be on the banner this week. Boise State and Hawaii each had four new commits and Colorado State seems to have gained five, although many have not yet revealed themselves. However, Air Force had nine new commits and although they secure more players in a class than anyone, nine new commits is impressive no matter what. The Falcons take a week on the banner.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 4

Air Force: 3

Colorado State: 3

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of June 1st, we are in a quiet period. This lasts for most of the month, until June 27th.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 22

Recruiting Camps:

If anyone has info on other teams, please share

Air Force: June 18, 21

Boise State: June 12, 13, 14, 15

Colorado State: June 9, 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22, July 30

Fresno State: June 1, 11, 18, 25

Nevada: June 15, 16

New Mexico: June 9, 10, 11, 15

SDSU: June 11, 12, 17, 18, 19

SJSU: June 10, 11, 25

UNLV: June 18, 25

Utah State: June 3, 6, 13

Wyoming: June 10 and 25

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

DL Charlie Gleason (Air Force)

“Great overall program. Very competitive schooling, football, the coaches preach an incredible message. And the way it sets you up for life after football.”

DE Kade Steadman (Air Force)

“Air Force felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus. The coaches were amazing and you could tell how much they cared about coaching. The program is dominant and is known to not give up. The d line coaches are two guys I see myself playing and care so much about the game and you as a person.”

K/P Bryce Olson (Air Force)

“I chose Air Force because there is a lifetime of benefits. You are not just committing to 4 years of football, you are committing to a great education and a guaranteed job. Air Force is also a great football program and is not too far from where I live so it is just a perfect fit for me.”

DL Carson Hall (Air Force)

“The first thing that caught my attention was the excellent opportunity for my future. If I choose to continue to serve the opportunities are endless. When I visited the academy, it really felt like home. The atmosphere, camaraderie, facilities, and coaching staff were amazing. I am also excited to have the opportunity to serve my country. As soon as I stepped foot on campus, I knew the Air Force Academy was the right fit for me.”

DB Franklyn Johnson Jr (Boise State)

“The main reason I committed to Boise was the atmosphere and the culture of the program!! I knew right away that was where I wanted to be, and the coaches make sure to build a relationship with and get to know you before anything, you can tell it's bigger than football!”

DB TJ Crandall (Colorado State)

“I chose Colorado State because #1 the staff was incredible. During my visit I got to know all of the coaches that will be involved in my development and they amazed me! I’m excited to learn under Coach Patton and Coach Banks because I feel they can bring my abilities to the next level. Also of course Coach Norvell was great. Me and my family got to have a 1on1 conversation with him and it really helped me understand what he values in a program and in my opinion the things he said are what’s gonna make Colorado State the best team in the Mountain West”

DL Ha’aheo Dela Cruz (Hawaii)

“I chose Hawai’I because of the culture and family that Coach Chang and his staff are building there. Even though I’m from Hawaii the excitement that I have for this program and being here is unbelievable, they treat people like family no matter what race or background you have which is what ultimately led to my decision. It’s just a blessing to be able to have this opportunity to play at home in front of my family and friends, and also represent my home state.”

DB Elijah Palmer (Hawaii)

“I chose Hawaii because of what I see this program becoming. The passion that not only the coaches but the players have with each other is rare. The respect that they have for each other and the community. Also, the community is starting to back up the team and the island is coming together. It’s something that I couldn’t say no too. And being able to also commit with my brothers and able to have my former coach, Coach Chris Brown, being here as well. It was a big part of my decision.”

LB Jamih Otis (Hawaii)

“Choosing Hawaii was based off the love and passion from the players and coaches, as I went on my visit I clicked with the coaches very fast and noticed we had the same goal and that’s just winning as a team and development as a player and brotherhood and along with that I have a coach with close relation Chris brown as he’s helped me grow since a freshman so that's a big thing knowing I will be in good hands and meeting the players was the icing on the cake talking to them on insights of the braddahhood it was just a no brainer and I could tell this was going to be my home for the next four years.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

OL Carson Rasmussen was offered by Boise State

LB RL Miller was offered by Fresno State

2025 TE/DE Kaleb Edwards was offered by Nevada

OL Justin Tauanuu was offered by Hawaii

DL Ha’aheo Dela Cruz was offered by Hawaii

2024 TE Elija Lofton was offered by Hawaii

DE Zion Andreasen was offered by SDSU

TE Cayden Dawson was offered by SDSU

DB Kamani Jackson was offered by SJSU

JUCO DE Talib Salahuddin was offered by SJSU

2025 OL Champ Taulealea was offered by SJSU

2025 OL Siosiua Vete was offered by SJSU

2025 DE Juju Walls was offered by SJSU

2026 ATH Cynai Thomas was offered by SJSU

DB Kanye Clark was offered by UNLV

WR Dante Scott was offered by UNLV

TE Ty Stamey was offered by UNLV

LB Samuel Cooper IV was offered by UNLV

LB Obinna Okeke was offered by UNLV

LB Broderick Johnson was offered by UNLV

TE Scott Noel was offered by UNLV

2024 ATH Jaxson Jones was offered by UNLV

2024 ATH De Von Rice was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Matai Jefferson was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres was offered by UNLV

2026 ATH Daniel Odom was offered by UNLV

WR Rashad Caldwell was offered by Wyoming

RB Keany Parks was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

DE Ryan McCulloch visited Boise State

LB Wyatt Milkovic visited Boise State

DB Elijah Palmer visited Hawaii

DL Ha’aheo Dela Cruz visited Hawaii

DL Aiden McComber visited Hawaii

OL Carson Rasmuseen visited SDSU

Commits

OL Griffin Stalfort committed to Air Force

DL Derrick Matlock II committed to Air Force

RB Daelen Alexander committed to Air Force

DL Charlie Gleason committed to Air Force

LB Isaac Hubert committed to Air Force

WR Grant Wayne committed to Air Force

DL Carson Hall committed to Air Force

DE Kade Steadman committed to Air Force

K/P Bryce Olson committed to Air Force

RB Jambres Dubar committed to Boise State

WR Jackson Grier committed to Boise State

DB Franklyn Johnson Jr committed to Boise State

OL Kyle Cox committed to Boise State

DB TJ Crandall committed to Colorado State

4 unknown players committed to Colorado State

DB Elijah Palmer committed to Hawaii

DL Ha’aheo Dela Cruz committed to Hawaii

LB Jamih Otis committed to Hawaii

DL Aiden McComber committed to Hawaii

DB Khai Taylor committed to Nevada

LB Christopher Fewell committed to SDSU

An unknown player committed to UNLV

