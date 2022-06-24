Bryce Hamilton, Donovan Williams, Justin Bean sign with NBA teams

David Roddy’s name was called on NBA Draft night, but he wasn’t the only Mountain West player to be added to an NBA team.

After the conclusion of the 2022 NBA Draft, Utah State’s Justin Bean and UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, and Donovan Williams each signed with NBA teams.

Bean signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams came to an agreement with the Brooklyn Nets. And Hamilton signed with the Miami Heat, to appear on their Summer League team in July. All three will be a part of each of their new teams’ Summer League squad.

UNLV’s Donovan Williams has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, a source told @Stockrisers. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 24, 2022

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton has agreed to a summer league deal with the Miami Heat, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

All three declared for the NBA Draft with college eligibility remaining. Bean and Hamilton each forgoed their extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Williams had two years, his senior year and the COVID year.

Bean established himself as the leader for the Aggies with the turnover in the program after the coaching change. Hamilton, who tested the draft process the last two offseasons, was one of the best pure scorers in the conference. In only one season in the Mountain West, Williams showcased his athleticism and grew into UNLV’s second scoring option.

Bean and Williams are both around the ideal height for an NBA player, at 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-6 respectively. Each participated in multiple workouts for NBA teams and impressed some teams. In the coming weeks, the way both adjust to the step in the competition will be critical.

Hamilton’s ability to create his own shot and get to the rim gives him an advantage on offense. However, he will need to become a better shooter and make an impact on the defensive end.

Other Mountain West players, like Orlando Robinson and Drake Jeffries, have not signed with NBA teams. With time before Summer League, expect teams to reach out to them and possibly other former Mountain West players. Robinson is a solid offensive player at 7-foot and was always active on the defensive end. And Jeffries was one of the best 3-point shooters in the conference last season.