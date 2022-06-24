 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 6-24-22

Portal News, Title IX can now join AARP, New Pack AD outlines vision, Ader ranking, Robinson draft prediction, Roddy

By RudyEspino
Nevada v Boise State

Seems like the majority of the news today comes from Nevada and the Wolf Pack! We do sprinkle in a nod to Title IX as well as a NBA draft prediction that had MW connotations. Enjoy!

Because the Portal never sleeps.....

Player comings and goings

Nevada lands Illinois wide receiver transfer Dalevon Campbell for upcoming season

Campbell becomes the tallest receiver in the WR room for the Pack.

Utah State defensive back Monté McGary has reportedly entered the transfer portal

McGary saw action in all 14 games for the Aggies last season.

Elsewhere in the Mountain West....

Happy 50th birthday, Title IX!

‘Excellence.’ Nevada’s new AD, Stephanie Rempe, lays out her vision for the Wolf Pack

In her first one-on-one interview, new Nevada AD shares her initial thoughts on where she plans to take Wolf Pack athletics.

Where Nevada track star Nicola Ader ranks among all the Wolf Pack’s All-Americans

Ader just finished up her illustrious career and Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net compares her career in school sports history.

2022 NBA Draft Profile: Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson

This profile and projection was published before last night’s draft. Did the prediction of Robinson being drafted in second round come true?

Roddy to Memphis in first round.

