Mountaintop View 6-24-22

Seems like the majority of the news today comes from Nevada and the Wolf Pack! We do sprinkle in a nod to Title IX as well as a NBA draft prediction that had MW connotations. Enjoy!

Because the Portal never sleeps.....

Player comings and goings

Late night portal action for @TheRunninRebels



UNLV lands 6-foot-6 wing Shane Nowell from Arizona. The brother of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell, Shane played in 19 games for the Wildcats



Nowell was a 4-star recruit in high school. He has 3 years of eligibility left — Andy Yamashita | 山下伸辛 (@ANYamashita) June 23, 2022

Campbell becomes the tallest receiver in the WR room for the Pack.

McGary saw action in all 14 games for the Aggies last season.

Elsewhere in the Mountain West....

Happy 50th birthday, Title IX!

Today, we celebrate 50 years of Title IX and the opportunities it created for MW student-athletes and graduates to continue #MakingHerMark on the world#AtThePeak | #TitleIX50 pic.twitter.com/K63rthvfxw — Mountain West (@MountainWest) June 23, 2022

In her first one-on-one interview, new Nevada AD shares her initial thoughts on where she plans to take Wolf Pack athletics.

Ader just finished up her illustrious career and Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net compares her career in school sports history.

This profile and projection was published before last night’s draft. Did the prediction of Robinson being drafted in second round come true?

Roddy to Memphis in first round.

On The Horizon:

