David Roddy drafted 23rd overall, heading to Memphis

David Roddy did not have to wait long into the night to hear his name called in the NBA Draft.

The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year is heading to play for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Philadephia 76ers traded the 23rd pick to Memphis for DeAnthony Melton. Per Shams Charania, former 76er Danny Green is also a part of the deal and will join Roddy in Memphis.

The Grizzlies are targeting Colorado State's David Roddy at No. 23, per source. https://t.co/HwHDnpoDKU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Sources: 76ers moved Danny Green and No. 23 to Memphis as part of trade to acquire De'Anthony Melton. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Last season with the Rams, Roddy averaged 19.2 points per game and 7.6 rebounds, helping lead Colorado State to a 25-6 record, a No. 24 ranking in the final AP poll, and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.

His 57.1% shooting percentage from the field was the best in the Mountain West.

Yay for David Roddy. A unique player with a lot of skill and smarts who has improved steadily throughout college. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) June 24, 2022

Memphis getting Jake LaRavia at 19 and David Roddy at 23. One thing I love about the Grizzlies is they don't give a damn about where anyone else has these players drafted. Both of them ranked second round on a lot of boards. Roddy is 6-4 and 260 pounds haha pic.twitter.com/nNpHKrC6Ed — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 24, 2022

With his ball-handling ability and solid shooting, the 6-foot-6 forward can also play as a stretch guard. He showcased his athleticism while going against opponents in the Mountain West and finished inside despite being undersized compared to most big men.

As is the case with every prospect, Roddy will have to adjust to the step-up in competition. If the shooting can translate, Roddy will be an effective asset on offense.

The bigger question will be if Roddy can hang with the big men in the NBA. In case you Mountain West fans didn’t know, Roddy was a stand-out high school football player. It could take some time to adjust to the physicality at the next level, but Roddy should be able to find his footing to win battles inside the paint.

Roddy will be getting to play with one of the most exciting players in the NBA, Ja Morant, and for a very talented, up-and-coming team in the Memphis Grizzlies.

@droddy22 welcome to grznxtgen let's get it — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 24, 2022