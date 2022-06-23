Mountaintop View 6-23-22

What they’re saying about Nevada hiring Stephanie Rempe as athletic director
Nevada athletics has had a rough 2022 to this point, but they’ve started on the road to better days. New athletic director Stephanie Rempe will be a big part of Nevada’s future fortunes. Read above to see what people are saying about her.
Chris Petersen Opens Up About Surprising Decision to Leave Coaching
For you Boise State fans, an interesting admission from former football head coach Chris Petersen about why he left Boise State.
Stadium projects are everywhere in the Mountain West these days
Mackay Stadium FieldTurf project still underway. The stadium also will get a new track ahead of the 2022-23 athletic season. pic.twitter.com/anygNVslGH— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) June 22, 2022
Scheduling news
Bill Walsh Legacy Game Returns— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) June 22, 2022
SJSU will battle Stanford in the return of the Bill Walsh Legacy Game with a four-game home-and-home series starting Sept. 13, 2025 at CEFCU Stadium‼️
| https://t.co/TTdq5XxcLR#SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/otk8JScUWg
Meet the engineer of CSU’s new offense
He's the Mayor of #FortAirRaid ✈️— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) June 22, 2022
Meet Associate Head Coach @CoachMattMumme‼️
@CanvasFamily pic.twitter.com/40OTFqM2c6
Recognition for MW golfers
A trio of MW golfers were named All-Americans by @golfweek ⛳️#AtThePeak | #SpartanUp | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/50HA9z5ZDu— Mountain West (@MountainWest) June 22, 2022
Congrats, Sam and Kristie!
# -— Mountain West (@MountainWest) June 22, 2022
Time to reveal the 2022 MW Outdoor Track & Field Student-Athletes of the Year as voted on by the league’s coaches ♀️ ♂️
⚡️ @AF_TFXC
@BroncoSportXCTF#AtThePeak | #FlyFightWin | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/PLX5dl2nJW
