Mountaintop View 6-23-22

What people are saying about Nevada’s new AD, why Chris Petersen left Boise State, scheduling news and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Nevada v Kansas State Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

What they’re saying about Nevada hiring Stephanie Rempe as athletic director

Nevada athletics has had a rough 2022 to this point, but they’ve started on the road to better days. New athletic director Stephanie Rempe will be a big part of Nevada’s future fortunes. Read above to see what people are saying about her.

Chris Petersen Opens Up About Surprising Decision to Leave Coaching

For you Boise State fans, an interesting admission from former football head coach Chris Petersen about why he left Boise State.

Stadium projects are everywhere in the Mountain West these days

Scheduling news

Meet the engineer of CSU’s new offense

Recognition for MW golfers

Congrats, Sam and Kristie!

