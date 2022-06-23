Mountaintop View 6-23-22

Nevada athletics has had a rough 2022 to this point, but they’ve started on the road to better days. New athletic director Stephanie Rempe will be a big part of Nevada’s future fortunes. Read above to see what people are saying about her.

For you Boise State fans, an interesting admission from former football head coach Chris Petersen about why he left Boise State.

Stadium projects are everywhere in the Mountain West these days

Mackay Stadium FieldTurf project still underway. The stadium also will get a new track ahead of the 2022-23 athletic season. pic.twitter.com/anygNVslGH — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) June 22, 2022

Scheduling news

Bill Walsh Legacy Game Returns



SJSU will battle Stanford in the return of the Bill Walsh Legacy Game with a four-game home-and-home series starting Sept. 13, 2025 at CEFCU Stadium‼️



| https://t.co/TTdq5XxcLR#SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/otk8JScUWg — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) June 22, 2022

Meet the engineer of CSU’s new offense

Recognition for MW golfers

Congrats, Sam and Kristie!

On The Horizon:

Today: Why I Write: Matt Hanifan

Today: Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #10

Friday: Roundtable: Which coach is on the hot seat heading into 2022?

Friday: Friday Night Lights Review S2E7