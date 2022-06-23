Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #10

For the fourth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number ten.

Zach:

Isaiah Bagnah

I thought about putting Weber State transfer George Tarlas in this spot. One of Boise State’s glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball was the pass rush. In games where Boise State got a consistent pass rush (Fresno State, Utah State), the Broncos had some of their best showings of the year. Bagnah will look to build on a solid 2021 season where he finished the year with six sacks and 36 tackles. There is still plenty of room for growth with Bagnah; he needs to establish himself more in stopping the run and could be better in dropping into coverage. Will he be able to take the next step this fall? Or will he see fewer snaps with transfers and a healthy Demitri Washington in the fold?

Just Missed: George Tarlas, Riley Smith, Markel Reed, Seyi Oladipo, Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez

Aiden:

Stefan Cobbs

I went into this exercise thinking about what these players have shown up to this point and not how I project them performing this season. With Khalil Shakir gone to the NFL, this is the first time that Cobbs will be the number one option for a Bronco offense that will look to regain its footing. He had a substantial jump in targets and yardage last year, pulling in 34 receptions for 421 yards. The impact Cobbs made on the return game last year was beneficial as he took one punt return back for a touchdown. He has the tools to be a primetime receiver this year, but I just need to see him be “the guy” within the position group.

Just missed: Riley Smith, Cade Beresford, Demitri Washington, George Tarlas, Seyi Oladipo

