Mountaintop View 6-22-22. Returning missionaries, Pack Friends, Conference records, Backcourts, Nevada AD,

We are in June, the slowest month in all the off-season. But the content isn’t stopping on our site! Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Extra Points dives into roster management and whether or not teams that has returning LDS missionaries have an advantage or not. It’s a great read and some of the highlights are discussing how athletes go from a “me to we” type of mindset. how big of a transition it is upon returning, and developing the skill of resilience. Overall, there are some benefits and some challenges to having a returning LDS missionary on the roster.

In Chris Murray’s weekly mailbag, he speaks about Nevada’s new announcement, Friends of the Pack. This is a fan/alumni group raising money for NIL through small but consistent donations. The idea is that a little bit from everyone goes a long way. Also, it creates a definitive line of separation between players and the athletic department in terms of how the money is funneled. This and more in this week’s edition.

Best and Worst Conference Records.

Bottom 10 records in conference play (G5) L5 seasons



62. UConn 2-22

61. New Mexico 5-34

60. UTEP 5-31

59. Bowling Green 8-29

58. Texas St 9-31

57. Akron 10-28

57. UNLV 10-28

55. Rice 10-27

54. South Alabama 11-29

53. ECU 12-28 — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 21, 2022

MWC MBB backcourt tandems.

Nevada hires a new AD.

Sources: The University of Nevada is expected to hire LSU executive deputy athletic director/COO Stephanie Rempe as the school’s new athletic director. https://t.co/Q73Cqd6Wsi — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 20, 2022

