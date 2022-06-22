 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 6-22-22. Returning missionaries, Pack Friends, Conference records, Backcourts, Nevada AD,

By MikeWittmann
/ new
Mountain West Football Championship - Boise State v San Jose State Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

We are in June, the slowest month in all the off-season. But the content isn’t stopping on our site! Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Returning LDS Missionaries.

Extra Points dives into roster management and whether or not teams that has returning LDS missionaries have an advantage or not. It’s a great read and some of the highlights are discussing how athletes go from a “me to we” type of mindset. how big of a transition it is upon returning, and developing the skill of resilience. Overall, there are some benefits and some challenges to having a returning LDS missionary on the roster.

Wolf Pack NIL

In Chris Murray’s weekly mailbag, he speaks about Nevada’s new announcement, Friends of the Pack. This is a fan/alumni group raising money for NIL through small but consistent donations. The idea is that a little bit from everyone goes a long way. Also, it creates a definitive line of separation between players and the athletic department in terms of how the money is funneled. This and more in this week’s edition.

Best and Worst Conference Records.

MWC MBB backcourt tandems.

Nevada hires a new AD.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: What a division-less Mountain West could look like?
  • Coming Thursday: Why I Write: Matt Hanifan

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...