Mountaintop View 6-21-22

Boise Big Man, Ram golfers win events, Tennis news, Wyoming wild ride into NCAA tourney, Broncos and NIL, early football favorites odds

By RudyEspino
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Mountain West Championship Game - Utah State at San Diego State Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What is better than fresh links to start summer? The MW sports news continue from various places in the Mountain West conference. Enjoy!

Broncos look to have landed a big man from the portal

Bryant, Jones Earn Significant Summer Amateur Event Wins

While the competitive college season is over, two Colorado State men’s golfers continued to hone their course skills over the weekend and brought home wins in their respective events.

MW Women’s Tennis News....

Aztecs Add Two Transfers

The transfer portal is not limited to just football and basketball as San Diego State announces new players to their Women’s Tennis program.

LOOK: RELIVE THE MOMENTS THAT VAULTED WYOMING INTO THE BIG DANCE

Check out how Wyoming, predicted to finish 8th in the MW preseason polls, arrived ahead of schedule and earned a spot in the Big Dance.

Boise State takes aggressive early adopter approach to NIL, others follow

The Sports Business Journal takes a look back one year and details the steps Boise State took in the new NIL world.

Broncos, Aztecs, Bulldogs, early betting favorites

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Surprise Players
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: What a division-less Mountain West could look like?

