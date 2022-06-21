Mountaintop View 6-21-22

What is better than fresh links to start summer? The MW sports news continue from various places in the Mountain West conference. Enjoy!
Broncos look to have landed a big man from the portal
Breaking: The Boise State men’s basketball team has landed a commitment from Detroit Mercy transfer Mohamed Sylla, a 6-foot-11 center. Big time rim protector. pic.twitter.com/LUpy6YuH1d— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) June 20, 2022
Bryant, Jones Earn Significant Summer Amateur Event Wins
While the competitive college season is over, two Colorado State men’s golfers continued to hone their course skills over the weekend and brought home wins in their respective events.
MW Women’s Tennis News....
Aztecs Add Two Transfers
The transfer portal is not limited to just football and basketball as San Diego State announces new players to their Women’s Tennis program.
LOOK: RELIVE THE MOMENTS THAT VAULTED WYOMING INTO THE BIG DANCE
Check out how Wyoming, predicted to finish 8th in the MW preseason polls, arrived ahead of schedule and earned a spot in the Big Dance.
Boise State takes aggressive early adopter approach to NIL, others follow
The Sports Business Journal takes a look back one year and details the steps Boise State took in the new NIL world.
Broncos, Aztecs, Bulldogs, early betting favorites
College Football— Circa Sports (@CircaSports) June 20, 2022
Conference Champions pic.twitter.com/8WGr80hY7A
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Surprise Players
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: What a division-less Mountain West could look like?
Loading comments...