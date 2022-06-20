Mountaintop View 6-20-22. EA Sports, Holani healthy, Rams in Europe, Alford, All-American

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

The excitement has been building over the past year for a return to everyone’s favorite college football game. And the wait is about halfway over. They are looking at a July of 2023 release date. Currently, they are talking to schools and gathering info, specifically on school bands, fight songs, crowd chants, and other audio during games. Another detail they are determined to get right is stickers on helmets and how they would be distributed during the season (meaning it would be different week to week). It appears as if about 120 schools/conferences/bowl games have signed on to participate and even the ones that haven’t yet have submitted info, meaning it is likely just a matter of time. EA Sports is also trying to figure out how pay players but still has a few hurdles to go with that.

Boise State running back George Holani is one of, if not the, most talented back in the Mountain West. However, injuries have prevented him from fully showcasing that since his true freshman season. And that has led to the Broncos not being able to run the ball effectively, which has stalled the offense significantly the past two years. Keeping Holani healthy could not be more important.

Offseasons are a good time for team bonding and experiences of a lifetime. That is exactly what the Colorado State women’s volleyball team is doing. They are traveling to Turkey, Slovenia, and Italy over an eleven-day period.

