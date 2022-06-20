MWC Recruiting Roundup 6-20-22. The latest offers, visits, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It may be the Quiet Period but there is nothing quiet about this week. Offers, visits, and commitments all occurred at a high rate. And camps are prevalent, which makes it easy for new offers to be handed out by teams. Through it all, recruiting in the Mountain West for the class of 2023 presses on. This week, there were many new commitments. Air Force, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV, and Utah State all added to their classes. Visitors still found their way onto a few campuses. However, it was the Rams who continued their hot recruiting efforts with three new commits and found their way onto the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 4

Colorado State: 3

San Diego State: 3

Air Force: 2

Boise State : 2

: 2 Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of June 1st, we are in a quiet period. This lasts for most of the month, until June 27th.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 12

Recruiting Camps:

Recruiting Camps:

Air Force: June 18

Boise State: June 12, 13, 14, 15

Colorado State: June 9, 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22, July 30

Fresno State: June 1, 11, 18, 25

Nevada: June 15, 16

New Mexico: June 9, 10, 11, 15

SDSU: June 11, 12, 17, 18, 19

SJSU: June 10, 11, 25

UNLV: June 18, 25

Utah State: June 3, 6, 13

Wyoming: June 10 and 25

Visit Recap

RB Breezy Dubar (Boise State)

“I loved it! The first thing that caught my eye was the foothills and the view looked so amazing. I got to hang out with some of the players like Ashton Jeanty, Deven Wright and a commit (CJ Tiller). Me and Coach Bhonapha have a real good relationship and he has put many running backs in the league. Me and coach Avalos sat down and talked and had a great conversation about the future of Boise. The facility looks real nice too! I got to see the players go through their workouts and one workout that really caught my eye is when they were running decks at the top of the stadium, it looked real tough, but at Boise, the team looks like a family and they all have a close bond with each other and one person that stood out to me was JL Skinner, that’s the hype man and he motivated his team to keep on going and made it fun while they were working.”

Commitment Spotlight

LB Cole Nilles (Air Force)

“I decided to commit to Air Force because of how amazing the coaching staff is. The opportunities it opens up for you once football is over. How competitive the mountain west is. My strengths are playing the run. Getting downhill and making sure everyone is lined up. The coaches like how physical I play and how coachable I am.”

WR Baylin Brooks (San Diego State)

“I knew SDSU was the school for me when I took my first visit up there, all the coaches were so real and authentic. I could see they weren’t just saying things that I wanted to hear but were being real. I also loved the location of the college. Not too far away from home but far enough to have a sense of individualism. My best attributes as a football player would be my on-field IQ mixed with my big play-making ability. Never backing down from any adversity. The coaches have said they liked my physicality and the way I am able to navigate the field so easily. They have also mentioned my ability to catch in tough positions. I see myself fitting in this SDSU offense right away, with Coach Cooper (WR coach) getting me acclimated. I see myself in a lot of 1on1 backside scenarios.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DB Kadiyon Sweat was offered by Air Force

WR Nyziah Hunter was offered by Boise State

WR Jackson Grier was offered by Boise State

WR/DB Sire Gaines was offered by Boise State

WR/DB Franklyn Johnson Jr was offered by Boise State

DE Ryan Davis was offered by Boise State

DL Deijon Laffitte was offered by Boise State

2024 LB Jaylon Edmond was offered by Boise State

DB Ezekiel Castex was offered by Colorado State

WR Mason Muaau was offered by Colorado State

OL Aitor Jr Urionabarrenechea was offered by Colorado State and Wyoming

2024 WR Mason Arhin was offered by Colorado State

2024 QB Jake Schakel was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR Marcus Harris was offered by Colorado State

OL Richard McKay was offered by Fresno State

2024 RB/LB Lamar Radcliffe was offered by Fresno State

2025 QB Akili Smith Jr was offered by Fresno State

WR Dante Scott was offered by Hawaii

TE Wyatt Hook was offered by Hawaii

TE/DE Seamus Gilmartin was offered by Hawaii

TE Walker Himebauch was offered by Hawaii

WR/DB Andrew Marshall was offered by Hawaii

WR/DB Christopher Williams was offered by Hawaii

OL Bryce Boulton was offered by Hawaii

JUCO WR Josiah Freeman was offered by Hawaii and UNLV

2024 ATH Xavier Jordan was offered by Hawaii and UNLV

2024 WR/DB Dillon Gresham was offered by Hawaii

K Kaden Lorick was offered by Nevada

OL Zander Esty was offered by Nevada

OL Hayden Treter was offered by SDSU

WR Josiah Phillips was offered by SDSU

WR/DB Kanye Clark was offered by SDSU

2024 DE Jaxson Jones was offered by SDSU

2024 OL/DL Tyler Miller was offered by Nevada and SDSU

OL Zander Esty was offered by SJSU

DE Cayden Dawson was offered by SJSU

DB Greco Carrillo was offered by SJSU

DB Hunter Nowell was offered by SJSU

2025 OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres was offered by SJSU

RB Devyn Turner was offered by UNLV

RB Iverson Young was offered by UNLV

TE Peter Clarke was offered by UNLV

2024 OL Max Parrott was offered by UNLV

2024 LB Anelu Lafaele was offered by UNLV

DB Miles Hall was offered by Utah State

LB Tyson Ruffins was offered by Utah State

DB Leroy Bryant was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

WR Niko Lopez visited Colorado State

DB Jordan Shaw visited Colorado State

LB Jamih Otis visited Hawaii

RB Devin Samples visited SDSU

QB Colton Joseph visited SDSU

Commits

LB Blake Fletcher committed to Air Force

LB Cole Nilles committed to Air Force

LB Collin Miller committed to Air Force

DE Andrew Laurich committed to Colorado State

OL Tanner Morley committed to Colorado State

DE Kennedy McDowell committed to Colorado State

An unknown player committed to Colorado State

DL Mordecai Hines committed to Fresno State

LB Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio committed to Nevada

QB Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson committed to SDSU

QB Ty Dieffenbach committed to UNLV

WR Jackson Olsen committed to Utah State

