Mountaintop View 6-2-22

The Falcons will represent the Mountain West in the NCAA Tournament starting tomorrow in Austin. In the meantime, check out Brent Briggeman’s article on the group of sophomores that helped position the Falcons to make a run to Omaha.

It’s not some secret that Hawaii football has been short on cash over the years. However, Timmy Chang and co. are getting creative with NIL and created “Braddahhood Grindz”, a program with local restaurants to help feed the players over the summer. Smart.

Expect to read more stories like this as the summer goes on, especially from Nevada, Hawaii, possibly Wyoming...all schools in need of filling roster slots vacated by talent that entered the transfer portal.

Prove them wrong, Falcons

AUSTIN REGIONAL



Projected Winner: Texas (44%) pic.twitter.com/pu0gAPHPtB — parker (@statsowar) June 1, 2022

Congratulations to all the MW student-athletes who will compete at the @NCAATrackField Championships in Eugene, Oregon.



The event will run from June 8-11 at Hayward Field. #AtThePeak | #MWOTF pic.twitter.com/bGJBfP46NB — Mountain West (@MountainWest) June 1, 2022

Today: The new summer series entitled Why I Write kicks off.

Today: Air Force returns to Austin for NCAA Regional Tournament