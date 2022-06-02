Mountaintop View 6-2-22

Tight-knit group of sophomores have played leading role in Air Force baseball’s historic run
The Falcons will represent the Mountain West in the NCAA Tournament starting tomorrow in Austin. In the meantime, check out Brent Briggeman’s article on the group of sophomores that helped position the Falcons to make a run to Omaha.
UH football joins with local restaurants to start ‘Braddahhood Grindz’ program
It’s not some secret that Hawaii football has been short on cash over the years. However, Timmy Chang and co. are getting creative with NIL and created “Braddahhood Grindz”, a program with local restaurants to help feed the players over the summer. Smart.
Nevada football picks up defensive transfers from Oregon State, Utah State
Expect to read more stories like this as the summer goes on, especially from Nevada, Hawaii, possibly Wyoming...all schools in need of filling roster slots vacated by talent that entered the transfer portal.
Best of luck in the pros, David
Best of luck in the pros, David
Prove them wrong, Falcons
Prove them wrong, Falcons
AUSTIN REGIONAL
Projected Winner: Texas (44%)
Less than a week to go
Less than a week to go
Congratulations to all the MW student-athletes who will compete at the @NCAATrackField Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The event will run from June 8-11 at Hayward Field.
On the Horizon:
Today: The new summer series entitled Why I Write kicks off.
Today: Air Force returns to Austin for NCAA Regional Tournament
