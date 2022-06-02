 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 6-2-22

Air Force baseball in Austin, Hawaii taking advantage of NIL, Roddy stays in the draft and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Hawaii at Oregon State Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tight-knit group of sophomores have played leading role in Air Force baseball’s historic run

The Falcons will represent the Mountain West in the NCAA Tournament starting tomorrow in Austin. In the meantime, check out Brent Briggeman’s article on the group of sophomores that helped position the Falcons to make a run to Omaha.

UH football joins with local restaurants to start ‘Braddahhood Grindz’ program

It’s not some secret that Hawaii football has been short on cash over the years. However, Timmy Chang and co. are getting creative with NIL and created “Braddahhood Grindz”, a program with local restaurants to help feed the players over the summer. Smart.

Nevada football picks up defensive transfers from Oregon State, Utah State

Expect to read more stories like this as the summer goes on, especially from Nevada, Hawaii, possibly Wyoming...all schools in need of filling roster slots vacated by talent that entered the transfer portal.

Best of luck in the pros, David

Prove them wrong, Falcons

Less than a week to go

On the Horizon:

Today: The new summer series entitled Why I Write kicks off.

Today: Air Force returns to Austin for NCAA Regional Tournament

