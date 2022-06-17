Mountaintop View 6-17-22

Heavy on the football news with a small side of baseball in today’s edition.

Football Season Previews (Athlon Sports)

Many college football insiders consider the Bulldogs the team to beat in the 2022 MW Football season.

With most of their top talent returning, the Falcons look to improve upon their 10-3 mark of last season.

An early look at projected Ram QB starter

MWC Player Spotlight:



Clay Millen (QB @CSUFootball)



- Rated a 4⭐️ recruit in out of Snoqualmie, WA in 2021 by 247



- Completed 22 of 33 passes for 292 yards with 4 TD’s and 1 int in the Spring Game



- Projected starter for CSU



pic.twitter.com/ncUGh73h5j — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) June 16, 2022

After a turbulent 2021 at USC, Christon transfers back home to play with Aztecs where he plans on displaying his big play talent.

Defending MW Champion boasts 4 first-teamers among the 12 players garnering accolades.

The Lobos add a two-way player who saw some action as a freshman for the Longhorns.

San Jose State’s baseball star becomes first Spartan to make the All-Region team since 2018.

