Mountaintop View 6-17-22

Heavy on the football news with a small side of baseball in today’s edition.
Football Season Previews (Athlon Sports)
Fresno State Football: 2022 Bulldogs Season Preview and Prediction
Many college football insiders consider the Bulldogs the team to beat in the 2022 MW Football season.
Air Force Football: 2022 Falcons Season Preview and Prediction
With most of their top talent returning, the Falcons look to improve upon their 10-3 mark of last season.
An early look at projected Ram QB starter
MWC Player Spotlight:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) June 16, 2022
Clay Millen (QB @CSUFootball)
- Rated a 4⭐️ recruit in out of Snoqualmie, WA in 2021 by 247
- Completed 22 of 33 passes for 292 yards with 4 TD’s and 1 int in the Spring Game
- Projected starter for CSU
pic.twitter.com/ncUGh73h5j
Running back Kenan Christon confident he’s a good fit in Aztecs offense
After a turbulent 2021 at USC, Christon transfers back home to play with Aztecs where he plans on displaying his big play talent.
Utah State football has 12 players named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Mountain West Team
Defending MW Champion boasts 4 first-teamers among the 12 players garnering accolades.
UNM football adds Texas transfer
The Lobos add a two-way player who saw some action as a freshman for the Longhorns.
McAdoo Named to ABCA/Rawlings West All-Region Second Team
San Jose State’s baseball star becomes first Spartan to make the All-Region team since 2018.
On The Horizon:
Later Today: MWCConnection Roundtable: How many teams will be bowl eligible in 2022?
Later Today: Friday Night Lights Review S2E6
Loading comments...