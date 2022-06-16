Mountaintop View 6-16-22

Look at that! Boise State working a Power 5 move by adding analysts. These coaches can’t interact with the athletes themselves, only staff members. That said, adding a former NFL head coach to the staff certainly won’t hurt an offense that could use the help, in my opinion.

It’s officially magazine season. Do note, there are two different links above. Athlon Sports Magazine posted both their 2022 MWC predictions and Boise State’s preview. Any surprises? Might be the first time in ages that a publication picking Boise State feels like a mild surprise.

How about some over/under totals for fall?

Final link: some over/under totals for this fall. https://t.co/u2PbPO1Bds — Jeremy Kawika (@JeremyKawika) June 15, 2022

RIP Bill Woodward

A true icon and radio legend



Today, we honor the life and career of Bill Woodward - The Voice of the Bulldogs.



Bill told the stories of Bulldog football for decades, capturing moments that will forever live in Bulldog history #GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/OvKXKnQ6lm — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) June 15, 2022

Paul Skenes named first-team All-American

Skenes named NCBWA First Team All-American https://t.co/TRoUl5s3Hv — Air Force Baseball (@AF_Baseball) June 15, 2022

Lobos hoops update

The Lobos needed to add size. This week, they showed off for the first time their two biggest offseason additions -- transfers Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick, who are among the players on campus for summer workouts. (Story @GeoffGrammer; pics @BushChancey) https://t.co/AvJVpYSMhv pic.twitter.com/yi3wibmmdD — Albuquerque Journal (@ABQJournal) June 15, 2022

