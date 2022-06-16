 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 6-16-22

Athlon Magazine predictions, Boise State hires analysts, over/under totals and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Boise State at Colorado State Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State football adds two senior analysts. One comes with an NFL resume

Look at that! Boise State working a Power 5 move by adding analysts. These coaches can’t interact with the athletes themselves, only staff members. That said, adding a former NFL head coach to the staff certainly won’t hurt an offense that could use the help, in my opinion.

Mountain West Football 2022 Predictions

Boise State Football: 2022 Broncos Season Preview and Prediction

It’s officially magazine season. Do note, there are two different links above. Athlon Sports Magazine posted both their 2022 MWC predictions and Boise State’s preview. Any surprises? Might be the first time in ages that a publication picking Boise State feels like a mild surprise.

How about some over/under totals for fall?

RIP Bill Woodward

Paul Skenes named first-team All-American

Lobos hoops update

