 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 6-14-22

Complete T&F honors list, Tennis rankings, Spartans new basketball floor, Wyoming Volleyball overseas, CFB changes?

By RudyEspino
/ new

Olympic sports take center stage today in the links, specifically MW Track & Field stars who earned All-American honors from the NCAA championships. Enjoy!

Other Track & Field Honors

Boise State’s Kristie Schoffield grabbed the top billing rightfully so, but here are other MW T&F athletes who also gained post-championship accolades.

Leacock Earns Second Team All-American honors on Third Day of NCAA Championships

Five All-American Honors Earned on Final Day of NCAAs

Ader earns seventh-career All-America honor

Lexie Keller Places Sixth in NCAA Heptathlon

More All-American Honors

Bulldog Tennis Players end season ranked...

Spartans Unveil New Silicon Glow Floor at Provident Credit Union Event Center

After putting it to a fan vote in April, the winner is this microchip design representing Silicon Valley. More renovations are still planned. No word yet if strobe lights will be added to backboards.

Cowgirl Volleyball to Embark on European Tour

Wyoming’s Volleyball team left the States on June 12 for their first matches in Croatia before heading over to Greece.

Sources: Countable coaches rule closer to being removed, possible changes to NCAA recruiting

Potential big changes in college football if measures passed.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: 2022 Expectations
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: 2022 Draft Kings O/U Win Totals

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...