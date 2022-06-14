Mountaintop View 6-14-22

Olympic sports take center stage today in the links, specifically MW Track & Field stars who earned All-American honors from the NCAA championships. Enjoy!
Other Track & Field Honors
Boise State’s Kristie Schoffield grabbed the top billing rightfully so, but here are other MW T&F athletes who also gained post-championship accolades.
Leacock Earns Second Team All-American honors on Third Day of NCAA Championships
Five All-American Honors Earned on Final Day of NCAAs
Ader earns seventh-career All-America honor
Lexie Keller Places Sixth in NCAA Heptathlon
More All-American Honors
-— Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) June 11, 2022
Sam Gilman placed 5th in the 5000m run and set a new Academy record, with a time of 13:30.82! pic.twitter.com/7eW8EaCMpf
Bulldog Tennis Players end season ranked...
Pang Jittakoat & Matilde Magrini brought it all season long for the Bulldogs‼️— Fresno State Women's Tennis (@FresnoStateWTEN) June 13, 2022
Pang & Mati: Ranked 9th in ITA NW doubles
Pang: Ranked 18th in ITA NW singles#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/CG0GzVuAaV
Spartans Unveil New Silicon Glow Floor at Provident Credit Union Event Center
After putting it to a fan vote in April, the winner is this microchip design representing Silicon Valley. More renovations are still planned. No word yet if strobe lights will be added to backboards.
Cowgirl Volleyball to Embark on European Tour
Wyoming’s Volleyball team left the States on June 12 for their first matches in Croatia before heading over to Greece.
Sources: Countable coaches rule closer to being removed, possible changes to NCAA recruiting
Potential big changes in college football if measures passed.
