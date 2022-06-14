Mountaintop View 6-14-22

Olympic sports take center stage today in the links, specifically MW Track & Field stars who earned All-American honors from the NCAA championships. Enjoy!

Other Track & Field Honors

Boise State’s Kristie Schoffield grabbed the top billing rightfully so, but here are other MW T&F athletes who also gained post-championship accolades.

More All-American Honors

Sam Gilman placed 5th in the 5000m run and set a new Academy record, with a time of 13:30.82! pic.twitter.com/7eW8EaCMpf — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) June 11, 2022

Bulldog Tennis Players end season ranked...

Pang Jittakoat & Matilde Magrini brought it all season long for the Bulldogs‼️



Pang & Mati: Ranked 9th in ITA NW doubles

Pang: Ranked 18th in ITA NW singles#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/CG0GzVuAaV — Fresno State Women's Tennis (@FresnoStateWTEN) June 13, 2022

After putting it to a fan vote in April, the winner is this microchip design representing Silicon Valley. More renovations are still planned. No word yet if strobe lights will be added to backboards.

Wyoming’s Volleyball team left the States on June 12 for their first matches in Croatia before heading over to Greece.

Potential big changes in college football if measures passed.

On the horizon: