MWC Recruiting Roundup 6-6-22. The latest offers, visits, and committments.

Can you tell the Evaluation Period is over and the Quiet Period is upon us? The offers have slowed down a bit, but official visits are picking up. And camps are prevalent, which allows new offers to be handed out by teams. Through it all, recruiting in the Mountain West for the class of 2023 presses on. This week, there are a few new commitments. Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico, and San Diego State had them this week. Also, Boise State and Hawaii had big visitor weekends, with some other schools mixed in. Although a few teams could make claim to the cover photo, SDSU had the highest-rated commit of the week and they are selected.
Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:
- Nevada: 4
- San Diego State: 3
- Air Force: 2
- Boise State: 2
- Colorado State: 2
- Hawaii: 1
- San Jose State: 1
- Wyoming: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
As of June 1st, we are in a quiet period. This lasts for most of the month, until June 27th.
RECRUITs: The new 2021-2022 Division 1 Football Recruiting Calendars are here. SAVE a copy of each to know when YOU can visit schools and when COACHES can visit you. #Recruiting101— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 30, 2021
F B S F C S pic.twitter.com/cIjfZCUw72
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 9
Recruiting Camps:
Boise State: June 12, 13, 14, 15
Colorado State: June 9, 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22, July 30
Fresno State: June 1, 11, 18, 25
Nevada: June 15,16
New Mexico: June 9, 10, 11, 15
SDSU: June 11, 12, 17, 18, 19
SJSU: June 10, 11, 25
UNLV: June 18, 25
Utah State: June 3, 6, 13
Wyoming: June 10 and 25
Visit Recap
LB Jared Barlow (SJSU)
“I enjoyed touring the football facilities and campus. Learning the ins and outs of the program and what Spartan football is all about. I talked with coaches about their program, their values, and the football family atmosphere. I see myself fitting in their scheme very well. I like Coach White and his football philosophy. All around I enjoyed my time there.”
Commitment Spotlight
OL Evan Keefa (Air Force)
“I’ve wanted to be in the Air Force since I was young, even before I got pretty good at football. It gives amazing benefits, and is the nicest of the branches. I also want to major in cyber security and there is no better place to do it. It’s also an amazing location, everything is beautiful there and it’s a driveable distance for my family. I also wouldn’t have to move positions since the Air Force likes shorter tackles who can move. I talked to some of the players while I was there and they have all improved in just about everything they do and all were very intelligent”
RB Jalon Banks (Air Force)
“My top reasons for choosing Air Force would be the education, the brotherhood and culture, the way it sets you up to be a leader and for higher positions in the business world. Being guaranteed a job out of the academy that pays about 75k and has almost definite promotions. The location of the campus in Colorado Springs it’s beautiful. The size of the classroom I believe it’s a 9:1 student-to-teacher ratio. Having those personal relationships with the teachers as well as not being able to hide will make so I have no choice but to succeed. To be able to get the benefits of being in the military with the least chance of going to war is huge. On top of all of that, I get to play division 1 football at the highest level.”
WR Nic Trujillo (New Meixco)
“I grew up a huge Lobo fan when I was younger. It was almost like a dream come true. I have some teammates and former teammates that are at UNM and my old head coach is also there so it’s kinda nice to be back with everyone I grew up with. Coach G and the rest of the staff really welcomed me with open arms and I feel like that also helped a lot with my decision.”
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- DT Neco Eberhardt was offered by Air Force
- LB TJ Crandall was offered by Colorado State
- DB Nyziah Hunter was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 Legend Bernard was offered by Colorado State
- WR David Wells Jr was offered by Fresno State
- 2024 LB Logan Studt was offered by Fresno State
- 2024 RB/WR Bryson Donelson was offered by Fresno State
- TE/DE Ryan Davis was offered by Nevada
- QB Aidan Armenta was offered by New Mexico
- WR Nic Trujillo was offered by New Mexico
- 2025 LB Mason Posa was offered by New Mexico
- DE Anelu Lafaele was offered by SDSU
- 2025 OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres was offered by SDSU
- TE Seamus Gilmartin was offered by SJSU
- WR Zachary Card was offered by SJSU
- DB Jeffery Missouri was offered by SJSU
- OL Phillip Ocon was offered by SJSU
- LS Tanyon Shea Freibaum was offered by SJSU
- JUCO LB Noah Mcneal-Franklin was offered by SJSU
- JUCO DE Tavarius Pitts was offered by SJSU
- 2024 OL Luis Cordova was offered by SJSU
- 2025 RB Samuel Harris was offered by SJSU
- LB Trey Wilson was offered by UNLV
- WR Nicholas Marsh was offered by UNLV
- OL Nathan Gates was offered by UNLV
- 2024 RB Cameron Jones was offered by UNLV
- 2025 WR/DB Dezmen Roebuck was offered by UNLV
- WR/DB Chantson Pax was offered by Wyoming
Visits:
- QB CJ Tiller visited Boise State
- RB Breezy Dubar visited Boise State
- LB Owen Chambliss visited Boise State
- DB Randon Fontenette visited Boise State
- WR Stephon Daily visited Colorado State
- WR/DB Israel Polk visited Colorado State
- RB Ike Daniels visited Hawaii
- DL Leonard Ah You visited Hawaii
- WR/DB Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio visited Nevada
- OL Ryan Silver visited SDSU
- LB Jared Barlow visited SJSU
Commits
- RB Jalon Banks committed to Air Force
- WR Stephon Daily committed to Colorado State
- OL Josiah Timoteo committed to Hawaii (last week)
- QB John Keawe Sagapolutele committed to Hawaii (last week)
- WR Nic Trujillo committed to New Mexico
- WR Baylin Brooks committed to SDSU
