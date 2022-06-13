MWC Recruiting Roundup 6-6-22. The latest offers, visits, and committments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

Can you tell the Evaluation Period is over and the Quiet Period is upon us? The offers have slowed down a bit, but official visits are picking up. And camps are prevalent, which allows new offers to be handed out by teams. Through it all, recruiting in the Mountain West for the class of 2023 presses on. This week, there are a few new commitments. Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico, and San Diego State had them this week. Also, Boise State and Hawaii had big visitor weekends, with some other schools mixed in. Although a few teams could make claim to the cover photo, SDSU had the highest-rated commit of the week and they are selected.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 4

San Diego State: 3

Air Force: 2

Boise State : 2

: 2 Colorado State: 2

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of June 1st, we are in a quiet period. This lasts for most of the month, until June 27th.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 9

Recruiting Camps:

If anyone has info on other teams, please share

Boise State: June 12, 13, 14, 15

Colorado State: June 9, 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22, July 30

Fresno State: June 1, 11, 18, 25

Nevada: June 15,16

New Mexico: June 9, 10, 11, 15

SDSU: June 11, 12, 17, 18, 19

SJSU: June 10, 11, 25

UNLV: June 18, 25

Utah State: June 3, 6, 13

Wyoming: June 10 and 25

Visit Recap

LB Jared Barlow (SJSU)

“I enjoyed touring the football facilities and campus. Learning the ins and outs of the program and what Spartan football is all about. I talked with coaches about their program, their values, and the football family atmosphere. I see myself fitting in their scheme very well. I like Coach White and his football philosophy. All around I enjoyed my time there.”

Commitment Spotlight

OL Evan Keefa (Air Force)

“I’ve wanted to be in the Air Force since I was young, even before I got pretty good at football. It gives amazing benefits, and is the nicest of the branches. I also want to major in cyber security and there is no better place to do it. It’s also an amazing location, everything is beautiful there and it’s a driveable distance for my family. I also wouldn’t have to move positions since the Air Force likes shorter tackles who can move. I talked to some of the players while I was there and they have all improved in just about everything they do and all were very intelligent”

RB Jalon Banks (Air Force)

“My top reasons for choosing Air Force would be the education, the brotherhood and culture, the way it sets you up to be a leader and for higher positions in the business world. Being guaranteed a job out of the academy that pays about 75k and has almost definite promotions. The location of the campus in Colorado Springs it’s beautiful. The size of the classroom I believe it’s a 9:1 student-to-teacher ratio. Having those personal relationships with the teachers as well as not being able to hide will make so I have no choice but to succeed. To be able to get the benefits of being in the military with the least chance of going to war is huge. On top of all of that, I get to play division 1 football at the highest level.”

WR Nic Trujillo (New Meixco)

“I grew up a huge Lobo fan when I was younger. It was almost like a dream come true. I have some teammates and former teammates that are at UNM and my old head coach is also there so it’s kinda nice to be back with everyone I grew up with. Coach G and the rest of the staff really welcomed me with open arms and I feel like that also helped a lot with my decision.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DT Neco Eberhardt was offered by Air Force

LB TJ Crandall was offered by Colorado State

DB Nyziah Hunter was offered by Colorado State

2024 Legend Bernard was offered by Colorado State

WR David Wells Jr was offered by Fresno State

2024 LB Logan Studt was offered by Fresno State

2024 RB/WR Bryson Donelson was offered by Fresno State

TE/DE Ryan Davis was offered by Nevada

QB Aidan Armenta was offered by New Mexico

WR Nic Trujillo was offered by New Mexico

2025 LB Mason Posa was offered by New Mexico

DE Anelu Lafaele was offered by SDSU

2025 OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres was offered by SDSU

TE Seamus Gilmartin was offered by SJSU

WR Zachary Card was offered by SJSU

DB Jeffery Missouri was offered by SJSU

OL Phillip Ocon was offered by SJSU

LS Tanyon Shea Freibaum was offered by SJSU

JUCO LB Noah Mcneal-Franklin was offered by SJSU

JUCO DE Tavarius Pitts was offered by SJSU

2024 OL Luis Cordova was offered by SJSU

2025 RB Samuel Harris was offered by SJSU

LB Trey Wilson was offered by UNLV

WR Nicholas Marsh was offered by UNLV

OL Nathan Gates was offered by UNLV

2024 RB Cameron Jones was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB Dezmen Roebuck was offered by UNLV

WR/DB Chantson Pax was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

QB CJ Tiller visited Boise State

RB Breezy Dubar visited Boise State

LB Owen Chambliss visited Boise State

DB Randon Fontenette visited Boise State

WR Stephon Daily visited Colorado State

WR/DB Israel Polk visited Colorado State

RB Ike Daniels visited Hawaii

DL Leonard Ah You visited Hawaii

WR/DB Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio visited Nevada

OL Ryan Silver visited SDSU

LB Jared Barlow visited SJSU

Commits

RB Jalon Banks committed to Air Force

WR Stephon Daily committed to Colorado State

OL Josiah Timoteo committed to Hawaii (last week)

QB John Keawe Sagapolutele committed to Hawaii (last week)

WR Nic Trujillo committed to New Mexico

WR Baylin Brooks committed to SDSU

