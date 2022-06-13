Mountaintop View 6-13-22. Ching Complex, Coaches ranked, Rice underrated, National Champ, not states?

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

Things can’t seem to go right for Hawaii and their stadium woes. The Ching Complex was supposed to get some upgrades this summer, including expanding seating. However, that has now been delayed until at least 2023. The reasons given are rising costs, permit issues, and overall a lack of funding. Hawaii is hoping the fall can look more like the spring game in terms of crowd size, food trucks and overall relaxed restrictions rather than last fall when fans weren’t even allowed to attend until the last two home games.

Today in peak offseason content, The Sporting News published a ranking list of the head coaches in college football. Looking at the MWC names, none are found in the top 25, which isn’t a huge surprise but notable. Troy Calhoun is the first from the conference, but coming in at #67 seems a bit low. However, there are 8 total names in the top 100. The other four are at 122, 126, 127, and then bringing up the rear at 131 is first-year Nevada coach Ken Wilson.

Broncos Rice named one of the most underrated MBB coaches.

