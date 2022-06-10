Mountaintop View 6-10-22

We have not made it yet to the official first day of summer but there’s still plenty of news in the Mountain West. Check out the links/content to stay in the know! Enjoy!

Breaking: Starting Bronco DE retiring

These past few weeks have been nothing short of stressful. However, with the support of my family, coaches, and teammates, I have come to peace with the decision to medically retire from football. I’m thankful for my time in Boise and I’m excited for what the future holds pic.twitter.com/tOamktmEZX — Shane Irwin (@irwin_shane55) June 9, 2022

History made in Wyoming

A Wyoming men's long jumper had never earned All-American status.



That all changed Wednesday night.#7220sportshttps://t.co/Ve3tkSa4VH — 7220sports (@7220sports) June 9, 2022

This news flew a bit under-the-radar but could go a long way for the Bulldogs in replacing Orlando Robinson in the lineup.

Pete Fiutak of College Football News gives an early preview on the Lobos.

Boise State announces a new conference affiliation after competing as an independent since 2014.

In a surprise, Colorado State will now be looking for a new college president.

