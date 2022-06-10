MWCConnection Roundtable: What position group are you most worried about this season?

The Roundtable continues on as we enter into summer. Last week, we asked about position groups that foster excitement heading into the 2022 season. This week, we discuss the opposite question: what is the position group for your team you’re worried about this season?

Zach: considering the amount of experience coming back this shouldn’t be the case. But for the fifth or sixth year in a row, it has to be the offensive line for Boise State. The line has been awful, especially in the first half the season for more years than I care to remember. If the offensive line is good, this team should win 10 games. But I’m not confident. On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker is a position of concern. The Broncos struggled at linebacker and lost Riley Whimpey.

Mike: Looking at San Diego State again, the easy answer is of course quarterback. The offense only goes as far as the passing game goes. Even with a stout offensive line and a stable or great running backs who can rotate in and out to wear down defenses, teams have been able to scheme against their running attack to some degree of success over the years. They have tried high school recruits and lately have been trying the transfer portal but have not been able to provide that consistent presence the offense needs.

However, perhaps the even bigger concern is punter. It is odd for a departing punter to leave such a large hole, but that’s exactly what the situation is for SDSU in life without Matt Araiza. He had the best season by a college punter ever and completely dominated the field position battle. While the new punter will likely be “fine”, the Aztecs may need production that is more than “fine” with all the other production they have to replace on both offense and defense this year.

NittanyFalcon: The perennial worry area for the Falcons is defensive backs. The defensive scheme asks a lot from the backs. There is a big focus on stopping the run and oftentimes, the DBs end up in single coverage on the talented receivers that are common in the conference. This year, the Falcons lose two backs that were key playmakers, CB Tre Bugg and SS Corvan Taylor. Camby Goff was spending time at the SS position in spring camp, but he was playing outstanding football at spur linebacker last year, and might be better lining up closer to the line of scrimmage. Jalen Mergerson, Eian Castonguay, Zion Kelly, and Michael Mack got playing time last year and are in the mix for this year.