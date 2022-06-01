Mountaintop View 6-1-22. Falcons baseball, Murray Mailbag, Decision Day, Club baseball, All-tourney team.

Happy June! Welcome to the slowest month in all the off-season. But the content isn’t stopping on our site! Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

The Air Force baseball team cheered when they drew their opponent, ninth-ranked Texas, in the NCAA Tournament. Perhaps it was applause for being in the tournament, but it could also be seen as acknowledging a favorable matchup. The Falcons played the Longhorns during the season and split the series, so there is some familiarity with one another and AFA has to believe they have a good shot at pulling off an upset in the tournament.

In this week’s edition, Chris Murray addresses how the MWC baseball tournament seems cursed for the Wolf Pack, Steve Alford’s style, and how it is transitioning from last year to this year, as well as their early non-conference schedule. Plus, some NBA talk and a lot of questions surrounding the Martins. And more!

Decision day for Roddy.

FYI on David Roddy/NBA draft decision. The final deadline to withdraw is Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) May 31, 2022

Aggie Club Baseball news.

USU club baseball: Aggies fall to Cal Poly 13-6 in a must-win game in the NCBA World Series.



Utah State finishes in a tie for third place in the 8-team tournament, which is being contested in South Carolina. — Jason Turner (@hjtrebek) May 31, 2022

The Mountain West All-Tourney Team.

