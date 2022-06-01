Mountain West Conference 2022 All Sports Season Champion.

The end of May basically signals the end of the Mountain West Conference sports season. Although the baseball and softball MWC champions may still be playing in the NCAA tournaments, the MWC has crowned champions for all of its sports at this point in the year. Before fall sports start back up with official practices in August, now is as good of a time as any to review each sport by listing the regular season and conference champion.

Last year was an irregular year with spring sports canceled, bringing a lack of balance to the season champs results. Nevertheless, Boise State was our 2021 all-sports champion for the Mountain West. This year, every sport was able to have a champion, so the scoring is back to normal, or as normal as things can be. Indoor track and field did not take place for both the men’s and women’s teams this year. Other than that, every team was able to compete for this cycle.

The scoring isn’t a perfect science, and keep in mind it’s all for fun. Don’t get bent out of shape if the team you don’t like scores higher than the team you do like. But if you have an idea for different scoring, feel free to share. We are a blog site doing blog site things, and that involves making up a weighted point system to crown a hypothetical all-sport champion. If it’s not your thing, it’s cool if you move on to the next post.

(All champions are based on listed info from MWC official site)

Scoring

Not trying to offend any sports, but some should carry more weight than others. The MWC sponsors 18 sports. Each sport will be split into three tiers. Football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball will all be worth 3 points. The second level will consist of volleyball, and women’s soccer, accounting for two points. The rest will all worth one point. For sports that have regular season and conference tourney champs, each will get full points. Same with ties.

Champions

Men’s Cross Country:

Air Force (tournament) 1

Women’s Cross Country:

New Mexico (tournament) 1

Women’s Soccer:

New Mexico (regular season) 2

New Mexico (tournament) 2

Women’s Volleyball:

Colorado State/Utah State (regular season) 2

Boise State (tournament) 2

Football:

Utah State (conference championship game) 3

Women’s Swimming and Diving:

San Diego State (tournament) 1

Men’s Indoor Track and Field:

Air Force (tournament) 1

Women’s Indoor Track and Field:

Colorado State (tournament) 1

Women’s Basketball:

UNLV (regular season) 3

UNLV (tournament) 3

Men’s Basketball:

Boise State (regular season) 3

Boise State (tournament) 3

Women’s Golf:

San Jose State (tournament) 1

Men’s Golf:

San Diego State (tournament) 1

Men’s Tennis:

Nevada (regular season) 1

Nevada (tournament) 1

Women’s Tennis:

Fresno State (regular season) 1

San Diego State (tournament) 1

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field:

Air Force (regular season) 1

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field:

San Diego State (regular season) 1

Softball:

San Diego State (regular season) 3

Baseball:

Air Force (regular season): 3

Totals:

(number of championships in parentheses)

Boise State: 8 (3)

San Diego State: 7 (5)

Air Force: 6 (3)

UNLV: 6 (2)

New Mexico: 5 (3)

Utah State: 5 (2)

Colorado State: 3 (2)

Nevada: 2 (2)

Fresno State: 1 (1)

San Jose State: 1 (1)

Hawaii: 0 (0)

Wyoming: 0 (0)

This year was perhaps the closest race in the few years we have been doing this. San Diego State dominated overall, capturing five championships in sixteen sports this season. For comparison, UNLV earned all of their points from women’s basketball. Ten different schools won championships this year, pointing to a bit of diversity in different sports among schools. Wyoming was the only full-member school that failed to win a championship in any sport. New Mexico won this exercise last year and put forth a good effort towards repeating this year but did not.

Congrats to the Boise State Broncos, who are the 2022 all-sport champions!