Mountaintop View 5-9-22. Falcon investigation, Draft Prospects, MBB scheduling, Rice Team USA, MWC Tennis

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

News broke on Friday that a few Air Force football assistant coaches may have committed some recruiting violations. As you may remember, recruits were not allowed to visit with coaches on campus (or off campus) while in a dead period for about a year in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic. However, it is alleged that four former AFA assistants did indeed host visitors. None are with the school any longer (it is rumored they were fired). However, was this done with or without the knowledge of the head coach? A source says he wasn’t and assistants made it clear not to tell him.

Because why not? It is the off-season after all. Chris Murray’s list has some flaws, but it’s a nice discussion starter. JL Skinner should be towards the top, not an “also considered.” And Ojukwu certainly isn’t in the top 10 of the conference at this point and Taua’s mention is a bit of a homer stretch. But Cropper, Frost, and Banks are legit NFL draft prospects, and a few others have a case with a strong season.

This post proposes that a few big nonconference games should occur in February as a ramp-up to the conference tournament and March Madness. The idea is to get tournament or bubble teams matched up against one another. In February, leagues would pause their conference schedules and instead have all their members play two nonconference opponents. The model would be decided by a computer and have every team involved play one home game and one away game, with the majority of those games happening three days apart in the middle of the month. It is innovative, but will major conferences buy into it?

Rice named a Team USA Coach

MWC Tennis comes to an end in the tournament.

.@WolfPackMTennis' historic season comes to an end as it falls to USC in the first round of the @NCAA Men's Tennis Tournament.#AtThePeak | #MWMTEN | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/1dwalEAFec — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 6, 2022

On the horizon: