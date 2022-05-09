MWC Recruiting Roundup 5-9-22. The latest news, offers, visits, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams stay busy with their recruiting, handing out offers. Especially with the Spring Evaluation period up and running, which means coaches will be going to high schools to watch practices and talk to high school coaches. This week, there were four new commitments, with Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State, and Wyoming all adding to their classes. Looking at all the offers and visits, plus the commits, the Cowboys take the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 3

Air Force: 2

Boise State: 2

Colorado State: 1

San Diego State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming

Recruiting Calendar:

As of April 15th, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until the end of May.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 5

Commitment Spotlight

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

WR Brandon Ramirez was offered by Air Force

DB Jordan Shaw was offered by Colorado State

State WR Jordan Ross was offered by Colorado State

State DE/TE Jacob Lane was offered by Colorado State

WR Keynan Higgin was offered by Colorado State

WR Jordan Washington was offered by Colorado State and Hawaii

State and Hawaii WR CJ Jones was offered by Colorado State and SJSU

RB Donavyn Pellot was offered by Colorado State, Hawaii, and Nevada

State, Hawaii, and Nevada 2024 TE J ae Beasley was offered by Colorado State

2024 LB Kahekili Pa’ao’ao was offered by Colorado State and Hawaii

2025 ATH Tavian A. McNair was offered by Colorado State

LB Palaie Faoa was offered by Hawaii

DB Caden Jones was offered by Hawaii

ATH Shyne Johnson was offered by Hawaii

DB Elijah Palmer was offered by Hawaii

TE Elija Lofton was offered by Hawaii

DL AJ Fuimaono was offered by Hawaii

DB Dylan Phelps was offered by Hawaii

JUCO OL Lysander Moeolo was offered by Hawaii

2024 WR/DB Landon Bell was offered by Hawaii

2024 LB Jaylon Edmond was offered by Hawaii

2025 RB/LB was offered by Hawaii

OL Derek Thompson was offered by Nevada

WR Carlos Hernandez was offered by New Mexico

DB Landyn Cleveland was offered by SDSU

LB/WR Dylan Lee was offered by SDSU

2024 WR/DB Josh Joyner was offered by SDSU

DE Omar Staples Jr was offered by SJSU

OL Cooper Powers was offered by SJSU

WR/DB Le’Roi Lewis was offered by SJSU

LB Jared Barlow was offered by SJSU

DE/TE Dominic Lolesio was offered by SJSU

OL Kahlee Tafai was offered by SJSU and UNLV

JUCO RB Mike Franklin was offered by SJSU

2024 LB Khmori House was offered by SJSU

2024 OL/DL Jay Tauala-Harris was offered by SJSU

2024 WR Bryson Donelson was offered by SJSU

2024 RB/LB Anthony McMillian Jr was offered by SJSU

2025 QB Tanner K Wilson was offered by SJSU

2025 WR/DB Jadyn Hudson was offered by SJSU

2025 TE Jacob Alvarez was offered by SJSU

WR Tray Tolliver was offered by UNLV

WR Ja’Kobi Lane was offered by UNLV

WR/DB Sean Brown was offered by UNLV

RB Jaelon Barbarin was offered by UNLV

DB Gerald Lacy was offered by UNLV

DB Warren Roberson was offered by UNLV

DE Jo’Laison Landry was offered by UNLV

LB James Walley Jr was offered by UNLV

DL James Eaglin was offered by UNLV

WR/DB Cordell Montgomery was offered by UNLV

2024 DB Aundre Gibson was offered by UNLV

2024 LB Jaylen Dawson was offered by UNLV

2024 DE Deshawn Warner was offered by UNLV

2025 DL Zjohnel Wheaton was offered by UNLV

DL Motekiai Mounga was offered by U tah State

tah State OL/DL Khalil Laufau was offered by U tah State

tah State 2024 DE/TE Kash Richards was offered by U tah State

tah State OL Alani Noa was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Evaluation Visits:

Boise State: Manor HS, Stony Point HS, Legacy HS, Rock HS, St Bonaventure HS, Timpview HS, Peoria HS, Camarillo HS

Colorado State: Prosper HS, South Oak Cliff HS, Millikan HS

Fresno State: Utah, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Oak Hills HS

Hawaii: Bishop Gorman HS

Nevada: San Diego, Central San Diego, Central Coast of Cali, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Modesto/Stockton area of Cali, Bakersfield in Cali, Inland Empire in Cali, Phoenix, Ventura in Cali, John W North HS

SDSU: Mission Prep HS, La Miranda HS, Newbury Park HS, Narbonne HS, Prosper HS, College Station HS, Steele Canyon HS

SJSU: Yorba Linda HS, El Cerrito HS, Bay area, De Anza HS, Oak Hills HS, Rio Mesa HS, Camarillo HS, Casa Grande HS

UNLV: Mesquite HS

Utah State: Narbonne HS, Timpview HS, Mesquite HS

Wyoming: St. Vincent de Paul HS, Prestonwood Christian Academy, Illinois, Sacramento, Texas, Episcopal HS

Commits

An unknown player committed to Colorado State

DB Jonah Lewis committed to Nevada

QB McCae Hillstead committed to Utah State

DE Tell Wade committed to Wyoming

