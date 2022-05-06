Mountaintop View 5-6-22

There’s plenty to see and discuss within the Mountain West! Click the links to see what is going on, including your chance to chime in on the topic of MW fandom. Enjoy!!

Get up to speed on current softball events in the Mountain West as nationally ranked San Diego State churns towards the season championship crown.

Stats don’t lie....

Check out your favorite team and see how they compare with the other schools in the conference.

And on the baseball side of things...

3️⃣ weekends left in the #MWBSB regular season and things are heating up -- got to be one of the top 4️⃣ teams to play in the MW Championship!#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/wGAIMLSwdC — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 5, 2022

MW Women’s Golf Season Awards

The soon-to-be-inducted Boise State Hall of Famer returns to his alma mater as head coach after serving for one year at Oklahoma as associate head coach.

CFN unveils their post-Spring ball rankings and season predictions. Did they get it right?

College Football Rankings, Season Predictions: Mountain West Spring Version 2022 https://t.co/NpPgta1RqT — CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) May 5, 2022

This is from the co-host of Group of Five Guys

He lists 4 Mountain West schools. If you are a fan of a MW school not listed, your chance to chime in below!!

Group of Five Schools that match any school in America based off passionate fans:

1) App State

2) Boise State

3) UCF

4) Georgia Southern

5) Louisiana

6) Fresno State

7) Marshall

8) NIU

9) SDSU

10) East Carolina

11) Houston

12) Charlotte

13) Ark State

14) Troy

15) Nevada — Jesse Grisham (@SwagBear58) May 4, 2022

Your chance to vote for a school not mentioned!!

Poll Which MW School is missing from the above list? Air Force

Colorado State

Hawaii

New Mexico

San Jose State

UNLV

Utah State vote view results 0% Air Force (0 votes)

50% Colorado State (2 votes)

0% Hawaii (0 votes)

0% New Mexico (0 votes)

0% San Jose State (0 votes)

0% UNLV (0 votes)

50% Utah State (2 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Our own Willie Brazil gets to give Jacksonville the lowdown on newly-drafted Cowboy LB Chad Muma

What does Chad Muma bring to the #Jaguars?@willieb177 of @MWCConnection discusses Muma’s high football IQ, explosiveness, leadership traits and more in our post-draft Q&A. https://t.co/2BS6owsCL5 — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) May 5, 2022

On the Horizon:

Later Today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Who are the 2023 draft prospects from each team?

Coming Monday: MWC Recruiting Roundup

Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Biggest Surprises in the West Division