Mountaintop View 5-6-22

Softball News/Stats, Baseball Standings, Women’s Golf Awards, Return of Bronco Legend, CFN FB MW rankings, Poll Time, Muma evaluation

By RudyEspino
There’s plenty to see and discuss within the Mountain West! Click the links to see what is going on, including your chance to chime in on the topic of MW fandom. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Softball Weekly Release

Get up to speed on current softball events in the Mountain West as nationally ranked San Diego State churns towards the season championship crown.

Stats don’t lie....

Since we are on the subject of stats, YTD stats for MW Softball

Check out your favorite team and see how they compare with the other schools in the conference.

And on the baseball side of things...

MW Women’s Golf Season Awards

Shields Returns as Head Coach

The soon-to-be-inducted Boise State Hall of Famer returns to his alma mater as head coach after serving for one year at Oklahoma as associate head coach.

CFN unveils their post-Spring ball rankings and season predictions. Did they get it right?

This is from the co-host of Group of Five Guys

He lists 4 Mountain West schools. If you are a fan of a MW school not listed, your chance to chime in below!!

Your chance to vote for a school not mentioned!!

Poll

Which MW School is missing from the above list?

view results
  • 0%
    Air Force
    (0 votes)
  • 50%
    Colorado State
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Hawaii
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    New Mexico
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    San Jose State
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    UNLV
    (0 votes)
  • 50%
    Utah State
    (2 votes)
4 votes total Vote Now

Our own Willie Brazil gets to give Jacksonville the lowdown on newly-drafted Cowboy LB Chad Muma

On the Horizon:

Later Today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Who are the 2023 draft prospects from each team?

Coming Monday: MWC Recruiting Roundup

Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Biggest Surprises in the West Division

Next Up In Mountain West Football

