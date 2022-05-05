Mountaintop View 5-5-22

The big news from yesterday: could the Mountain and West divisions be axed come 2023? The article doesn’t offer any alternatives, but it sounds like this just might happen. Likely to be a big topic at MWC Media Days.

Scott Slant takes a look at the happenings surrounding Boise State athletics, including recapping The Athletic’s preview of Boise State football. Brace yourself, folks. Now that draft season is over, news is going to be slow in the coming months.

If you’ve been living under a rock, the college sports world has been in a rage over the outcomes, intended or otherwise, stemming from NIL and the transfer portal. Andy Staples points out a few emerging solutions, including specific windows in which players can transfer.

I cannot unsee the Ewok Lobos

Air Force announces its newest hall-of-fame class

Best of luck, golfers!

