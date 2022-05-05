Mountaintop View 5-5-22

Mountain West “Likely” to Eliminate Football Divisions in 2023
The big news from yesterday: could the Mountain and West divisions be axed come 2023? The article doesn’t offer any alternatives, but it sounds like this just might happen. Likely to be a big topic at MWC Media Days.
Boise State Football: An educated national take on 2022
Scott Slant takes a look at the happenings surrounding Boise State athletics, including recapping The Athletic’s preview of Boise State football. Brace yourself, folks. Now that draft season is over, news is going to be slow in the coming months.
Staples: 2 common-sense solutions that emerged among all the complaints at annual college football meetings ($)
If you’ve been living under a rock, the college sports world has been in a rage over the outcomes, intended or otherwise, stemming from NIL and the transfer portal. Andy Staples points out a few emerging solutions, including specific windows in which players can transfer.
I cannot unsee the Ewok Lobos
#MWFB #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/zkJu6rVPAt— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 4, 2022
Air Force announces its newest hall-of-fame class
Air Force announces ninth athletics hall of fame class https://t.co/7PKXU4uDLN— Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) May 4, 2022
Best of luck, golfers!
5️⃣ #MWMGOLF teams and 1️⃣ individual qualified for the NCAA Men's Golf Championship Regionals‼️#AtThePeak | #MWMGOLF pic.twitter.com/VzBDAVj8S2— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 4, 2022
On The Horizon:
Today: Revisiting the Boise State 2018 Class Part 2: Running Backs
Today: Falcon Baseball is Accelerating into the Stretch Run
Loading comments...