Mountaintop View 5-4-22. Coaching cap, UNLV Spring, Boise State of the program, Rankings, POTW

The NCAA Transformation Committee is in the process of making lots of changes. In some ways, they are reimagining the NCAA rule book from scratch, and here is the latest rumored proposal: ending the limitation on the number of coaches per team. This would be a landmark change, as analyst and quality control personnel could not only instruct on the field, but they could also be on the road recruiting. If that is all there is, it would make sense. However, if it turns into having all the coach's money can buy, that would potentially prove disastrous.

UNLV had lots of areas to improve this spring, and Coach Arroyo feels like they have accomplished their to-do list. For the Rebels, the goals seemed to be to evaluate the roster, encourage leadership among the players and begin to install the team’s new defense. While there is still a QB battle occurring, and more players coming this summer, things are heading in the right direction.

Chris Vannini of the Athletic is doing his annual offseason series and this one features the Broncos. Things did not go well for them last year and he examines if a rebound is in store. The goal is consistency and Coach Avalos has seen that improvement and accountability in the offseason. On offense, it starts with establishing the running game and keeping talented back George Holani healthy for a full season. Finding receivers to step into the hole vacated by Khalil Shakir is also a priority. On defense, they found their stride late last season and look to build off of that. A steady pass-rush will go a long way in strengthening that side of the ball, and taking another step towards stopping the run will help as well.

SDSU Softball keeps rolling in the rankings.

Softball Players of the week.

' . ⏰@UNLVSoftball's Denise Armendariz helped lead the Rebels to a 3️⃣-0️⃣ record on the week, hitting .583 at the plate and collecting 1️⃣3️⃣ RBI.#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/SxsK47BoTF — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 3, 2022

Stop us if you've heard this before. ✔@AztecSoftball Maggie Balint went 2-0 in the circle, pitching to a 0️⃣.6️⃣4️⃣ ERA. She had 1️⃣7️⃣ strikeouts through 1️⃣1️⃣.0️⃣ innings of work.#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/ofrUAexHcJ — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 3, 2022

