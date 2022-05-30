MWC Recruiting Roundup 5-30-22. The latest news, offers, visits, commitments, and camp season!

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams stay busy with their recruiting, handing out offers. The Spring Evaluation period is wrapping up and camp season is on the way. This week, there was one new commitment, from San Diego State, but the offers and visits were plentiful. The Aztecs take another week on the cover photo.
Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:
- Nevada: 4
- Air Force: 2
- Boise State: 2
- Colorado State: 2
- San Diego State: 2
- San Jose State: 1
- Wyoming: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
As of April 15th, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until the end of May.
Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!— MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021
Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when
- You can take official/unofficial visits
- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits
- Coaches can make home visits
- Recruiting dead periods
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.
The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 5
Recruiting Camps:
If anyone has info on other teams, please share
Colorado State: June 9, 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22, July 30
Fresno State: June 1, 11, 18, 25
Nevada: June 15/16
SDSU: June 11, 12, 17, 18, 19
SJSU: June 10, 11, 25
UNLV: June 18, 25
Utah State: June 3, 6, 13
Wyoming: June 10 and 25
Visit Recap
Commitment Spotlight
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- DB Nick Hawthorne was offered by Boise State
- DB Randon Fontenette was offered by Boise State
- DL Michael Madrie was offered by Boise State
- DE Jaeden Moore was offered by Boise State
- DB Sailasa Vadrawale was offered by Colorado State
- TE/DE Nicholas Fernandez was offered by Colorado State and Fresno State
- WR Zachary Card was offered by Fresno State
- 2025 OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres was offered by Fresno State
- OL Sean Na’a was offered by Hawaii
- OL Stanley Raass was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 LB Alika Cavaco-Amoy was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 WR/DB Jeremiah Newcombe was offered by New Mexico
- JUCO DE Tupu Alualu was offered by SDSU
- TE Zack Marshall was offered by SJSU
- 2025 WR/DB Phillip Bell III was offered by SJSU
- 2025 ATH Tana Togafau-Tavui was offered by SJSU
- 2025 QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele was offered by SJSU
- QB Kasen Weisman was offered by UNLV
- QB Evan Tomich was offered by UNLV
- QB Aidan Chiles was offered by UNLV
- DE Lucas Conti was offered by UNLV
- OL Devin Scura was offered by UNLV
- OL Rikter Connally was offered by UNLV
- OL Wes Tucker was offered by UNLV
- OL Kasen Carpenter was offered by UNLV
- OL Nick Fattig was offered by UNLV
- TE Joshua Goines was offered by UNLV
- RB/WR Terrell Washington Jr. was offered by UNLV
- 2024 RB Kobe Boykin was offered by UNLV
- 2024 OL Justin Tauanuu was offered by UNLV
- 2024 DL Liam Cassidy was offered by UNLV
- 2024 WR/DB Malachi Durant was offered by UNLV
- 2025 TE Zach Giuliano was offered by UNLV
- WR Jackson Olsen was offered by Utah State
- OL Forrest Scheel was offered by Wyoming
Visits:
Evaluation Visits (from the past 2 weeks):
- Air Force:
- Boise State: Chaparral HS, Tesoro HS, Folsom HS, Centennial HS, Lapwai HS
- Colorado State: Tesoro HS
- Fresno State: Mountain Pointe HS
- Hawaii:
- Nevada: Newbury Park HS
- New Mexico: Millennium HS, Central HS, Oak Hills HS, El Diamante, Newbury Park HS
- SDSU: Oak Hills HS, San Juan Hills HS, Tesoro HS, Sultana HS, La Miranda HS, Chaparral HS
- SJSU: Nanakuli HS, Mission Prep
- UNLV: Mountain Pointe HS, Chaparral HS, Westview HS, Texas
- Utah State: Houston TX
- Wyoming: John W North HS, Oak Hills HS, Narbonne
Commits
- DB Jordan Napier committed to SDSU
