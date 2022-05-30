Mountaintop View 5-30-22. Cowboys MBB, Rams RBs? Wolf Pack AD, Falcons baseball, returning players

Happy Memorial Day to one and all!

Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season.

A great write-up of the men’s basketball team after Hunter announced he is coming back. They were one of the best teams last season, winning 25 games. They will return 3 key players who could’ve left, and also added 3 PAC-12 transfers, two from USC and one from UCLA. The Cowboys and Aztecs are presumed to be the pre-season favorites, but Wyoming on paper could be one of the deepest teams in the conference.

When you hear about the Air-Raid offense, your mind likely doesn’t immediately jump to the importance of the running back position. However, a steady ground game keeps the defense honest and opens things up in the field for the never-ending slew of wide receivers. For evidence of this, check out the rushing stats for Nevada the past few seasons. If the Rams can’t prove they can run the ball, teams can negate much of their explosive passing-game. This will likely rest on the shoulders of Avery Morrow and A’Jon Vivens and is something to keep an eye on.

The search for the next Nevada AD is on, and they are committing $60,000 to the search. The process figures to wrap up in early July, right after the start of the new fiscal and sports calendar year. Not only did the AD leave, but two other assistant ADs, including one in charge of fundraisers. It will be a big overhaul for an athletic department already that has already dealt with a new football head coach and will have to hire a new men’s golf coach. On one hand, the job may scare some off as a big rebuild seems impending, but on the other hand, the new AD can start with basically a clean slate in many ways.

