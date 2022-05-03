Mountaintop View 5-3-22

It’s Tuesday and hopefully by now Ed Marinaro is finally done announcing the Vikings 2nd round draft pick (tis-boom)! The links continue with the final one being a sport that I am guessing never gets talked about. Enjoy!
Aztecs Sweeps San Jose State with 8-3 Victory
The Aztecs complete the sweep to stay 3 games ahead of Boise State and UNLV with 6 games left in conference schedule.
And check out some Aztec highlights....
.@AztecSoftball got the series sweep over San Jose State with a 8-3 Sunday victory.— Mountain West (@MW_OlySports) May 2, 2022
Mac Barbara, Makena Brocki and AJ Murphy each had a homerun in the contest -- Check out the highlights ⤵#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/kzn7h27sBo
UNLV keeps pace behind San Diego State with their sweep
.@UNLVSoftball earned the series sweep over New Mexico with a 5-0 Sunday win. ✔@JennyBressler had 1️⃣0️⃣ strikeouts against only one walk in the contest -- Check out the highlights ⤵#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/J0bIYdE4YW— Mountain West (@MW_OlySports) May 2, 2022
MW Baseball Players of the Week
for this week's #MWBSB Players of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 2, 2022
@NevadaBaseball
⚡️ @AF_Baseball #AtThePeak | #BattleBorn | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/SLFUKq3xrH
Nevada basketball lands Elon transfer Hunter McIntosh, sweet-shooting guard
Wolf Pack beat out Clemson and Wichita State as they refill their backcourt.
Why Cole Turner thinks Washington is the right fit to start his NFL career
Coincidentally, Turner will join ex-Boise State Bronco TE John Bates in the Commanders TE room.
THREE TAKEAWAYS FROM WYOMING’S SPRING FOOTBALL GAME
A newcomer transfer from Ole Miss was one of the standouts. Who else garnered mention as the Cowboys feel very confident going into the summer.
Who knew there was a Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League?
Boise State defeats Oregon to head to the National Championship Tournament
The Broncos are headed to Texas!! It took 4OT but for the first time ever in program history, Boise State is the PNCLL champs. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/TlQqJkUCQn— Boise State Lacrosse (@BroncoSportsLAX) May 1, 2022
On the horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Biggest Surprises in the Mountain Division
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: NFL Draft Winners and Losers
