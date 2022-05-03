 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 5-3-22

Softball Weekend Updates, Baseball POTW, Basketball Roster News, Turner looks ahead, Wyoming Spring Game stalwarts, Lacrosse News (yes, Lacrosse)

By RudyEspino
/ new

It’s Tuesday and hopefully by now Ed Marinaro is finally done announcing the Vikings 2nd round draft pick (tis-boom)! The links continue with the final one being a sport that I am guessing never gets talked about. Enjoy!

Aztecs Sweeps San Jose State with 8-3 Victory

The Aztecs complete the sweep to stay 3 games ahead of Boise State and UNLV with 6 games left in conference schedule.

And check out some Aztec highlights....

UNLV keeps pace behind San Diego State with their sweep

MW Baseball Players of the Week

Nevada basketball lands Elon transfer Hunter McIntosh, sweet-shooting guard

Wolf Pack beat out Clemson and Wichita State as they refill their backcourt.

Why Cole Turner thinks Washington is the right fit to start his NFL career

Coincidentally, Turner will join ex-Boise State Bronco TE John Bates in the Commanders TE room.

THREE TAKEAWAYS FROM WYOMING’S SPRING FOOTBALL GAME

A newcomer transfer from Ole Miss was one of the standouts. Who else garnered mention as the Cowboys feel very confident going into the summer.

Who knew there was a Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League?

Boise State defeats Oregon to head to the National Championship Tournament

On the horizon:

  • Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Biggest Surprises in the Mountain Division
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: NFL Draft Winners and Losers

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...