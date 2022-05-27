Mountaintop View 5-27-2022

Get your fill of MW links before feasting on other links this Memorial Day Weekend! Lots of items to click on. Enjoy!!
MOUNTAIN WEST ANNOUNCES 2022 FOOTBALL NATIONAL TELEVISION PACKAGE
In addition to the games announced Wednesday, the rest of the TV games are now public.
Too Soon?
It’s time to start the countdown! The official 2022-23 #BowlSeason schedule is here! ( : https://t.co/EVWUkpZimy) pic.twitter.com/9I3xYWMUk8— Bowl Season (@BowlSeason) May 26, 2022
Oon Named First Team All-American
Spartan golfer Natasha Andrea Oon adds to her impressive list of honors/awards.
MERSAL QUALIFIES FOR NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS WITH RECORD-SETTING JUMP
Wyoming Cowboy long jumper Kareem Mersal finishes second in the NCAA West Regionals and becomes one of the 12 from the regional moving on.
A dozen players who will help decide who wins Mountain West baseball tournament
Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net lists 3 players from the top 4 seeds who he sees as having the most potential impact on play that started yesterday. See how right he is (and he usually is pretty right on these things)!
MOUNTAIN WEST ANNOUNCES 2022 ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS
Check out the players that stood out during the regular season in Mountain West Baseball!
Aztecs Basketball celebrating good news
HE'S BAAAACK!— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) May 26, 2022
Release: https://t.co/qLO0IuyZH7 pic.twitter.com/cZibFnsBbH
