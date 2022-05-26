Mountaintop View 5-26-22

College Football Top 25 Rankings for 2022
Athlon Magazine posted their preseason Top 25 on their website. Not terribly surprising, nobody from the Mountain West made the Top 25, but Air Force, Boise State, and Fresno State make the best of the rest.
It’s TV time slot season
You’re not going to want to miss these games pic.twitter.com/DzDze3bGcp— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) May 25, 2022
SDSU's 2022 season opener at @SnapdragonStdm against Arizona on Sept. 3 will be a 12:30 p.m. PT start on CBS! https://t.co/8kzUUVOzcC#AztecFootball100 pic.twitter.com/RqczFlpZEr— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) May 25, 2022
— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) May 25, 2022
Utah State
Friday, Nov 25 | 10 AM MT
CBS pic.twitter.com/xXE7E4aNhJ
...and stay tuned later today
The television schedules for @CBSSportsNet and @CFBONFOX will be announced tomorrow -- stay tuned!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 25, 2022
Mountain West and Nevada lose a standout performer
#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ZDhGBwh4OZ— Grant Sherfield (@gsherfield5) May 25, 2022
Mountain West Baseball Championship begins today
The 2022 #MWBSB Championship gets underway tomorrow ⚾️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 26, 2022
MWN Host @Bridget_Howard8 previews the first matchup between @NevadaBaseball and @SanJoseStateBSB -- first pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. PT on the MWN#AtThePeak | #BattleBorn | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/qqorkntcaq
On The Horizon:
Today: Revisiting the Boise State 2018 Class Part 8: Defensive Backs and Final Thoughts
Friday: Friday Night Lights Review S2E3
