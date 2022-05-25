It’s safe to say that significant changes have arrived with the Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team roster.

Former Pack point guard Grant Sherfield officially took his name out of the 2022 NBA Draft and committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, it was announced Thursday via multiple reports.

Report: Oklahoma Adds Nevada Transfer Guard Grant Sherfield

Nevada transfer Grant Sherfield has committed to Oklahoma!

Sherfield was the last of the six Wolf Pack players to find a new home after entering the transfer portal. Nevada will be withouth its top three players from last year — Sherfield, Desmond Cambridge and Warren Washington

Sherfield was one of the top point guards in the Mountain West over the last two seasons, being the only player in Division-1 to average at least 19 points, four rebounds and six assists in 2021-22.

Here's a look at what Oklahoma is getting in Nevada PG transfer Grant Sherfield.



The Fort Worth, Texas native averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds last season.



[ ️ via @TransferTapes]

But head coach Steve Alford’s brought in three transfers (at the time of this publishing) plus two transfers. With the roster nearly finalized (Nevada still has one open scholarship), below I did a brief overview on who’s new (freshman + transfers), who’s out the door and who’s returning for the 2022-23 season:

Incoming transfers:

G Hunter McIntosh:

McIntosh was the first transfer the Pack acquired. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 52.3 percent true shooting last season with similar career averages. He has one year left of eligibility.

F Tyler Powell:

Powell played in just 12 games (46 minutes) with Seton Hall a year ago, but was a top-150 recruit in the nation and a top-10 recruit in the state of California. Alford even tried to get Powell out of high school before the 6-foot-5 wing committed to Seton Hall! He has three years left of eligibility.

G Jarod Lucas:

Lucas is perhaps the most “battle-tested” among the three Pack transfers, having played three years at Oregon State and making the Elite 8 in 2020-21. Lucas was regarded as one of the top shooters in the Pac-12, averaging 13.1 points on 39.8/38.8/88.5 shooting splits over the last two seasons with a combined 150 made 3s. He has one year left of eligibility.

New freshman:

G Trey Pettigrew:

Pettigrew was the Pack’s first 2021 recruit, choosing Nevada over Bradley, Chicago State, Georgia and Depaul, among others. Out of Kenwood High School (Chicago, IL), the 6-foot-4 combo guard averaged 20.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a senior.

F Darrion Williams:

Williams was voted as the Southern 5A’s co-player of the year out of acclaimed Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV). He chose the Pack over Eastern Washington, Montana, Weber State and Long Beach State, among others.

Players departed:

G Grant Sherfield:

As I highlighted above, Sherfield was the latest — and, as far as we know, last — Pack player to officially transfer, departing to OU. A heck of a get for Porter Moser; Sherfield, one of the best point guards in the Mountain West over the last two years, averaged 6.4 assists as well as 19.1 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.

G Desmond Cambridge:

Cambridge and Warren Washington (Arizona State) both transferred to Arizona State. Cambridge was one of Nevada’s top two-way players over the last two seasons, totaling 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals in that span.

C Warren Washington:

Washington was one of the Mountain West’s top shot blockers and one of its top offensive rebounders a season ago. The 7-foot center posted averages of 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in two seasons with Nevada.

G Caleb Oden:

Oden was the lone walk-on on this list and did not play as a freshman. He committed to San Francisco State.

G Alem Huseinovic:

Huseinovic totaled 1.6 points per game on 31.7 percent shooting in his first two collegiate seasons with Nevada. He committed to Rice.

F/C DeAndre Henry:

Like Huseinovic, Henry was towards the bottom of the depth chart, but as a small-ball 5. He averaged 1.5 points and one rebound on 50.0 percent shooting. Henry committed to UC Davis to re-unite with former Pack guard Kane Milling.

Who’s returning?

G Daniel Foster:

Foster served as the Wolf Pack’s backup point guard last season, though he still struggled to generate much offense despite improving in that department as the season aged. He averaged 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.7 minutes per game. He’s one of the Pack’s best guard defenders, too.

G Jalen Weaver:

Weaver didn’t get much playing time as a freshman last year — playing just 56 minutes in 11 games — but the former three-star recruit is expected to garner a bigger role in 2022-23.

F Kenan Blackshear:

Blackshear blossomed into one of Nevada’s most versatile wings last season, averaging 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He can guard one thru 4, he’s a sneaky solid creator and improved as a shooter throughout the season.

F Tre Coleman:

Coleman’s shot took a significant step back last season, shooting 25.7 percent from distance — although shot 44.0 percent over his final 13 games — after netting 36.1 percent of his 3s in 2020-21. Like Blackshear, he’s very versatile defensively and will be one of the Pack’s top defenders in 2022-23.

C Will Baker:

The former five-star recruit will be Nevada’s lone 7-foot center next season, given Washington’s departure. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds on 56.4 percent shooting, including 39.4 percent from distance.

F KJ Hymes:

Hymes dealt with myriad injuries last season, having the worst season of his career. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.

F Nick Davidson:

Davidson did not play last year due to redshirting, though Alford is very high on him. Expect him to get some run in 2022-23.