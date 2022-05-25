Mountaintop View 5-25-22. Murray’s mailbag, Riley Smith, Bulus journey, SJSU golf, schedule update.

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Chris Murray shares his weekly thoughts. He likes the conference doing away with divisions. He doesn’t see Nevada going bowling this year but thinks they could win a lot in non-conference play. He critiques Steve Alford fairly and rationally. And he gives some predictions on the Mountain West baseball tournament.

BJ Rains is counting down the most important players on Boise State’s roster. Tight end Riley Smith, a converted QB, has made big plays in his career but not been a consistent weapon on offense. Hopefully that changes this year, as he should get the lion’s share of the snaps and will need to help replace the loss of their starting wide receivers. He is motivated to make his final season count.

UNLV’s Christopher Bulus didn’t have the normal path to college sports. Driving from country to country to play in tournaments growing up. Sometimes not eating, but he made it from Nigeria to the state of Nevada and is now continuing to pursue his dream as a college tennis player. He’s had a unique and successful career, including being the MWC POY. A fantastic read.

Andrea getting things done on the course.

.@SanJoseStWGOLF's historic season comes to an end ⛳️



⚔️ First #MWWGOLF team to advance to match play in MW history

⚔️ @Natasha_AndreaO's second-place finish is the highest for an individual in MW history#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/Ez4SPfozMR — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 24, 2022

Future Games.

On the horizon: